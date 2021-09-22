in the second season also other famous wrestlers friends of The Rock

The first season of Young Rock It was a success for NBC that from next February will air the highly anticipated second season on its networks which apparently will provide the portrait of other famous WWE characters who in the youth years of The Rock have been close to him and with whom he has shared moments.

The sitcom created by Dwayne Johnson and Nahnatchka Khan focuses on different moments in the life of the former wrestler and current Hollywood star, from his growth to his achievement in professional wrestling, passing through the difficulties encountered during his time in high school and when he was playing football at the University of Miami. The series then shows the key passages in the life of The Rock and the second season will continue this trend by showing other famous characters of the WWE.

According to reports from PWInsider, other WWE characters will continue to appear from time to time during the new episodes of the series. Shooting for Season 2 of Young Rock is expected to kick off next month, and casting is currently hard at work to find the faces that will portray these other celebrated WWE characters from the 1980s. Among the names mentioned are Roddy Piper, Jerry The King Lawler, Gene Okerlund, Big John Studd, Freddie Blassie, Haystacks Calhoun, The Great Kabuki, Tommy Rich and a young Bam Bam Bigelow.

Loading... Advertisements

It had previously been reported that Matt Willig, who plays the legendary Andre The Giant, was promoted from recurring character to permanent cast member for the second season of Young Rock. The cast of Young Rock obviously includes Dwayne Johnson flanked by Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latikefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui.

Find out where the nickname The Rock comes from and what The Rock thinks about becoming President of the United States in the future.