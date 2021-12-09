in the shower a few times a week

Not only James Bond, rejected by the Federation of Medical Orders for his unhealthy lifestyle. He has sex without protection, drinks too many martini cocktails, never washes his hands. An example not to be followed, doctors warn. Other Hollywood stars leave something to be desired when it comes to hygiene. Here are some examples of men of great charm “enemies” of water

Ashton Kutcher: the shower even after the gym

The couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis during an episode of the podcast Amchair Expert, described the hygienic habits in the family. The two young children are only washed when the dirt shows. “If I see them dirty, I wash them, otherwise I don’t – declared the actor – I only wash my armpits and private parts regularly, nothing else”. After the gym, however, he said that his habit is to rinse his face to remove the salt from the sweat.

Johnny Depp, the smell of smoke always on him

Sloppy clothing, greasy hair. The handsome pirate Johnny Depp, in appearance, is always true to himself. And also in the smell (especially smoke) which would seem to be very strong and penetrating. From Fox News, the US information channel 24 hours a day, the indiscretion arrived: «It stinks like a goat. Johnny washes very little. He doesn’t like taking a shower at all. Hygiene is not his priority ».

Leonardo Di Caprio, under the water 2 times a week

Leonardo DiCaprio’s attention to safeguarding the environment is known worldwide. Motivated by the need to reduce the excessive use of water by putting his face on it, the Oscar in 2016 as best actor in the film Revenant – Redivivo seems to wash a couple of times a week. Same environmental policy for friend and colleague Brad Pitt: it is rumored that to avoid showering too often he washed with baby wipes.