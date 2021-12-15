in the sights Koulibaly and Napoli, 70 million evasion

Latest news regarding the case of the prosecutors who are under investigation by the Guardia di Finanza for tax evasion. In the viewfinder Ramadani with Koulibaly’s contract signed with Napoli.

Among the documents acquired by the Guardia di Finanza in the offices of 11 Italian football clubs, regarding the investigation by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office concerning the Macedonian prosecutor Fali Ramadani and the sports agent Pietro Chiodi on alleged irregularities in the transfer market with a system of corporate tax inversion, there are also those of the renewal of Koulibaly’s contract with Napoli (which took place on 1 September 2018) for 5 years until June 2023 (annual salary of approximately 10 million gross).

None of the 11 clubs (Juventus, Turin, Milan, Inter, Verona, Spal, Fiorentina, Cagliari, Rome, Naples and Frosinone) is under investigation. Various transactions are being examined, including renewals, disposals and purchases (in the period from 2018 to 2021), including those relating to Federico Chiesa (who moved from Fiorentina to Juventus), Miralem Pjanic (who moved from Juventus to Barcelona) Samir Handanovic, Ante Rebic, Nikola Kalinic, Karlo Butic and the coach Maurizio Sarri, totally unrelated to the story: the Tuscan coach who in the summer of 2018 after leaving Napoli moved to Chelsea, then the following year to Juve and this summer to Lazio. It is on these and other operations, all mediated by the prosecutor Fali Ramadani, who is concentrating the activity of investigators and investigators in the new Milan investigation on the transfer market. Sales and business on which the 58-year-old, born in North Macedonia and residing in Dublin, would have collected millions of commissions but, according to the indictment, without paying a euro in taxes in Italy.

The undeclared amount to the tax authorities could reach almost 60-70 million euros and derived from the remuneration on the contracts for the sale, renewal, loan of the players dealt with by Ramadani, the Macedonian prosecutor among the five most powerful in the world under investigation, with the sports agent Pietro Chiodi, in the investigation of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office. The sum – currently only a hypothetical calculation and which must be ascertained – is the result of an estimate based both on the value of 770 million of the athletes managed by Ramadani as a whole, and on the many operations carried out by him: they should be over 30 in our country.