“In the sights of the judges, that file that hangs over his head” – Libero Quotidiano





It is not the first time and it will not even be the last: Luigi Bisignani still targets the premier, Mario Draghi. He does this in his Sunday speech on The weather, where he spends a long digression, in which he starts by asking himself about the figure of the Prime Minister: who is he really? “The man of Britain and unsuccessful privatizations or a technician at the service of the state? The savior of Europe or the man loved by Goldman Sachs ? A head of government who pretends to love collegiality or, more than a dragon, a lone wolf who trusts a Bocconian like Francesco Giavazzi, to whom he has entrusted the most delicate dossiers and who is doing out, one by one, all those managers who, despite obtaining results, are not yes-men? “asks Bisignani.





And after these questions, the man who whispers to the powerful drops his very personal and powerful bomb: “And how will he behave now that the Attorney General of the Court of Auditors opened a dossier on the posthumous approval by CIPE, on the Giovannini, Franco and Draghi proposal, of the plan on Autostrade despite the contrary opinion of the same Court and the Transport Regulation Authority? “. Bum: Draghi is in the crosshairs of the Court of Auditors. Together with him two accounting magistrates, all for the green light of the Cipe for the disputed Motorways plan. A big grain for the premier, a dossier hanging over his head, adds the newspaper, “despite the contrary opinion of the magistrates themselves”.

So, in his article, Bisignani resumes in the analysis of the character: “But is Draghi Prime Minister different from the banker? His ‘othervism’ manifested itself at the end of the year when, if the journalists had not been disturbed by their own applause, they would have listened to Super Mario who, on the energy crisis, limited himself to spreading a warm panel and reassured everyone about Covid, except to change every 48 hours the rules, saying that his task could be considered finished. Not to mention, lastly, Draghi who, on January 5th, enacted the vaccination obligation for the over 50s without even putting his face in the press conference “.





Finally, the chosa: “It is difficult to judge a Prime Minister who arrives in the middle of a pandemic, but we have certainly understood about him that he does not want to get in the way of Parliament, after a budget law that presidents of the Chamber would have sent back to Palazzo Chigi with more authority. Nobody even blames him for the slow but unstoppable rise in the spread, the hundreds of implementing decrees and the record on matters of trust, albeit with a very large parliamentary majority “, concludes Luigi Bisignani.