in the spin-off of Daryl we will see “many familiar faces”

In the last edition of the new york comic con the last official panel of The Walking Dead. Twelve years after his appearance in AMC and revolutionize the zombie genre, the series developed by Frank Darabont began to say goodbye with its final eight episodes. But, as we well know, it will not be the last we see of the walking dead since the signal approved new projects that will have Scott Gimple as one of its main producers.

During the panel The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus talked about how the new show will be that we will see through AMC But it doesn’t have a release date yet. Let us remember that originally a shared show was going to be developed between the characters of Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletierbut the actress Melissa McBride dropped out of the project due to scheduling problems that caused Gimple I had to rethink the spin-off.

“It’s in France, it’s epic because of its size. I mean, it’s fucking epic. I was looking for locations for a while, I talked to people about sound, photography… What we are going to do is crazy”Norman assured. Reedus. In this regard, he highlighted: “I think that in France they are going to have a heart attack. That’s good, that’s what I want. It looks, feels and sounds different. He has everything they like about the series but new people experience it differently. It’s something I think we’ll all love and be proud of. It’s a lot”.

So far, the spin-off of daryl It does not have a confirmed release date or a defined title. Before closing his exhibition, Reedus assured that the filming experience was “fun” because in France “they have other rules” compared to those put on filming in North America. And most importantly, she not only promised that the fans will have a good time, but also assured that they will be seen “many familiar faces”.

+The next spin-off of The walking dead that will be released

While we wait for more news about the cryptic declarations of Norman Reedus and the spin-off of darylwe can see the positive side that left New York Comic Con: we know when the next show of The Walking Dead. Made by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the actors who give life to Maggie and Neganwill be titled Dead Citywill take place in New York and will be released next year, in April.