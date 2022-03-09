In the students’ mural the desire for freedom after Covid – Chronicle

by Laura Lana From a black panel to color. From discouragement to trust. From the earthquake, brought by Covid, to the flashmobs on the balconies up to the search for contact with others. Erasmus of Rotterdam high school students painted fears, emotions and hopes in these two years of pandemic. They did so by creating the collective work Beyond the Wall, which today welcomes students, teachers and Ata staff on the atrium staircase. The idea was launched by a fifth year girl who wrote a letter to the manager and teachers: Covid had managed to take away all pleasure even from her who had always loved studying and, therefore, asked the institute to lay the foundations for an artistic work that could become a real outlet. “Thus, thirty boys from all over the school joined and found a first technical support from the artist Marta Mezynska, painter of Polish origin”, say professors Laura Bergami, Silvia Cagnoni, Marcella Rizza and Raffaella Elena Rizza. A brainstorming started first. “A flow of consciousness that saw the children collect and send us images of all kinds, phrases that had impressed them, videos, photos, comics. A way to free themselves and be able to express themselves in any artistic language”. From the sharing of these messages, a narrative was elaborated: the mural tells the effects of the pandemic and the way of reacting that each one has had during the various phases, from the advent of Covid to today. “We created several panels that were assembled. We were divided into groups, because we couldn’t all be present at the same time at school, but everyone worked on each panel – explain the students -. This work allowed us to discover ourselves better. Also. to meet comrades from the other location with whom we had never shared any moments before “. Beyond the difficulties …