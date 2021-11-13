World

In the Stura valley the route of hope for migrants headed to Europe: yet another “passeur” arrested at Maddalena

A van driven by a Frenchman of Iranian origin, with a couple of compatriots, husband and wife on board. Stopped by the border police at Colle della Maddalena, the couple explained to the agents that they were returning to France after having met, by chance, the driver at the Cuneo station. “We came to Italy to do some shopping.” But on the van, there was no sign of any purchases. Hence a more in-depth check, other unanswered questions and the discovery of yet another case of illegal immigration through the international crossing of the Stura Valley. It happened on Saturday afternoon. The “passeur” SA, 73 years old, was arrested for aiding and abetting. He was then transferred to the Cuneo prison. He risks imprisonment from one to 5 years and a fine of 15 thousand euros for each person transported. The two passengers were entrusted to the immigration office of the Police Headquarters in Cuneo, with an invitation to regularize their position. The episode confirms La Granda as one of the main directions for the passage of migrants from Italy to Europe. A journey of hope often interrupted, almost in the bud, by the intervention of the border police and carabinieri: 6 arrests since June in the Cuneo area, dozens of irregular immigrants identified, most of Pakistani and Indian origin.

