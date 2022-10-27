In the style of Jessica Rabbit, Megan Fox sweeps the Time gala with a strapless dress

Megan fox attracted attention during the red carpet of the annual gala of Time100 Next with a risky look and changed his image.

channeled the style of JessicaRabbit, but in its most sensual and striking way, with a tight gold dress with a low neckline straplessa fairly marked opening on the right leg from the hip.

The dress was a custom made design. Maison Yeyafeatured draped details on the corset and asymmetrical ankle-length skirt.

She added stiletto sandals with gold straps, a more neutral gold clutch, and long earrings.

He showed off his new look when carrying your deep red dyed hair and hairstyle with a parting in the middle and slightly wavy locks. She matched her makeup with the tone of her hair; she used red lipstick, reddish shadows with gold, blush and a fine cat eyes black.

Photo: The Grosby

Next to the celebrity posed for the cameras her fiancé, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who attended the gala dressed in a black latex ensemble, made up of tube pants, an uncovered corset with black and silver rods and a long-sleeved bullfighter of the same latex and gloves.

She made sure to turn heads with multiple silver neck chains, matching earrings, platform ankle boots, and her fully tattooed torso.

The gala was attended by other celebrities and influencers such as Jennette mccurdyLily Collins, Joe Alwynamong others.

After smashing into Time100 Next, the celebrity couple went to the restaurant of the stars Carbone, located in Manhattan, New York. Both were seen walking the sidewalks of the street dressed in the same flashy outfits.

Photo: The Grosby Group

Megan’s recent public appearances come after she was sarcastic with a netizen who questioned her about her children since lately the celebrity has only been seen with her fiancé and on constant trips.

“Where are your children?” The user wrote on social networks, to which Megan replied in a mocking way: “Wait, wait, wait. I have kids? My God, I knew she had forgotten something!” the star replied. transformers.

He continued: “Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills Hotel. This is the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.

Megan has been focusing on her love life with Machine Gun Kelly, but she’s also reportedly been taking care of her children out of the public eye, even offline.

Share to Bodhi, Noah Y Journey with his ex Brian AustinGreenwith whom she was married from 2010 to 2021, shortly before formalizing her relationship with the rapper.

MA