In the style of Wall Street, Miami inaugurated a statue of a bull

Miami’s new bull, with laser eyes

1,360 kilos of weight and laser eyes. It’s not just any bull. It is a futuristic bull reminiscent of that old bull in the financial district of New York, a past relative you might say. Miami is doing everything to become the future of finance, and the futuristic bull installed yesterday is the graphic representation of this movement.

“The Miami bull is the physical representation of our city’s commitment to advancing our position in the global financial marketplace. Notably, we are doing it with the promotion and adoption of cryptocurrencies”, explained the mayor of the city of Miami, Francis Suarezduring the inauguration ceremony of the new sculpture of the city.

You have to understand the context in which this bull arrived in the city of the sun. April was proclaimed as the month of technology in Miami because during these 30 days the main characters of this industry pass through the city (many live in it) to participate in some of the most important events in the market. April started with conference of the NFTs (non-fungible tokens, for its acronym in English, a market that intertwines art with finance and technology), but it is crowned with the great Bitcoin Conferencefrom April 6 to 9.

This conference is the world’s leading cryptocurrency conference and used to take place in Los Angeles, California. But given Suarez’s support of the crypto world, and the so-called “Miami Movement” (referring to the large number of technology companies that opened in the city of Miami or moved to the city of Miami during the pandemic), the organizers decided last year to move it to South Florida. The Bitcoin conference in 2021 was the largest in its history so far, with more than 50 thousand attendees, and this one in 2022 is expected to surpass that of last year.

The Mayor of the City of Miami, Francis Suarez, poses next to the new sculpture of the city

In this context, the bull with laser eyes arrives, a fact that is no less. Laser eyes represent cryptocurrencies. Miami is determined to become the crypto capital of the world.

“We are here presenting the bitcoin agenda for 2024which consists of electing politicians who understand and support this movement, integrate Bitcoin into daily aspects of our society and reveal the democratizing power of Bitcoin”, Suárez said to applause during the opening speech of the conference.

The bull was donated to the city by TradeStation, a financial company based in Miami. The design was in charge of SMALLa well-known New York advertising agency, together with well-known design studios tedeschi Y Onyx Forge. Although the sculpture was revealed in front of the Miami Beach convention center, because the Bitoin Conference is taking place there, the final destination of the bull will be the main campus of Miami Dade College, in downtown Miami.

Instead of being made of bronze, like the one in New York, this bull was built with resins and fiberglass, which cover an inner steel armor. Throughout the entire sculpture blue lights are seen, but the ones that attract the most attention are those of the eyes, which give the idea of ​​laser eyes.

Cryptocurrency fans, skeptics, and tourists who have no idea what electronic currencies are all about, all alike now have a new iconic spot to photograph themselves in the city of Miami.

