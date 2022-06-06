In the Sweet wait? Bad Bunny’s girlfriend shows off a rather bulging belly and rumors of a possible pregnancy are increasing

The singer Bad Bunny has always been characterized by leading his personal life in a quite private way, since there are few details that he reveals about what he does. He has simply made it clear that he is one of the most successful of the moment.

Benito Antonio Benítez Ocasio, real name of the ragpicker, was seen leaving a game of Los Cangrejeros de Monagas, but he was not alone because he was holding hands with his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri whose belly was quite bulging and it is presumed that it may be in the sweet wait.

The couple left the party quite quickly, while Gabriela wore a very tight dress to the body, and was in the middle of his walk that was able to appreciate what could be a possible pregnancy, because her belly is seen in a very particular way. However, neither of them has said anything about it, nor would it be the first time that these types of rumors exist.

The video has gone viral on various platforms, and if what is presumed becomes true, it would be talking about the first child that the couple would have. In addition, many of the fans of the singer of the urban genre have expressed their emotion for what would be the possibility of being true.

However, it will be necessary to wait for time to take its course so that one of the two manifests itself or Gabriela’s belly certifies it, since it is not something that can be hidden forever.

How did the couple meet?

Gabriela and Benito have been together for several years, and it is It was in 2017 when they metbecause he had to act as a surprise guest at a concert that Zion and Lennox performed.

Nevertheless, the romance was confirmed much later in mid-2020 when they arrived together at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Recently announcing that she took some photos for GQ magazine, that’s when she saw an opportunity to tell people they didn’t know anything about her relationship.

“They don’t know if I’m married, you know? Maybe we’re already married and people don’t know it. I’m just saying is. I am not married,” she added.

