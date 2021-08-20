News

in the tour schedule there is also the cover of “Bury A Friend”

Posted on
17 August 2021




This summer i Måneskin they are planning dates on some of the most important ones music festivals of Europe. Among these there is also the one in Belgium at the Ronquières Festival, during which they conquered the public with their talent, charisma and … cover of “Bury A Friend” by Billie Eilish!

You can find it below along with the original one released in 2019.

Together with the pieces of their repertoire, in the ladder of the concerts Victoria, Damiano, Thomas and Ethan have also included other covers of illustrious colleagues such as Harry Styles, Killers and Franz Ferdinand.

Take a look below to know the setlist of the Belgian show!

In the name of the Father
Shut up and good
bury a friend (Billie Eilish cover)
Chosen
Take Me Out (Franz Ferdinand cover)
Beggin ‘(The Four Seasons cover)
I Wanna Be Your Slave
Somebody Told Me (The Killers cover)
For Your Love
Kiwi (Harry Styles cover)
Coraline
Close to the Top
Bruises on the elbows

Encore:
I Wanna Be Your Slave

Recently the Måneskin have scored a terrific collaboration! Together with the rock legend Iggy Pop have made a special version of their “I Wanna Be Your Slave “.

Here she is!

ph: getty images

