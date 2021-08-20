in the tour schedule there is also the cover of “Bury A Friend”

This summer i Måneskin they are planning dates on some of the most important ones music festivals of Europe. Among these there is also the one in Belgium at the Ronquières Festival, during which they conquered the public with their talent, charisma and … cover of “Bury A Friend” by Billie Eilish!

You can find it below along with the original one released in 2019.

Together with the pieces of their repertoire, in the ladder of the concerts Victoria, Damiano, Thomas and Ethan have also included other covers of illustrious colleagues such as Harry Styles, Killers and Franz Ferdinand.

Take a look below to know the setlist of the Belgian show!

In the name of the Father

Shut up and good

bury a friend (Billie Eilish cover)

Chosen

Take Me Out (Franz Ferdinand cover)

Beggin ‘(The Four Seasons cover)

I Wanna Be Your Slave

Somebody Told Me (The Killers cover)

For Your Love

Kiwi (Harry Styles cover)

Coraline

Close to the Top

Bruises on the elbows

Encore:

I Wanna Be Your Slave

Recently the Måneskin have scored a terrific collaboration! Together with the rock legend Iggy Pop have made a special version of their “I Wanna Be Your Slave “.

Here she is!

ph: getty images