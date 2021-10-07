in the trailer of the event also The Batman and Black Adam

Previews of the most anticipated DC Universe films will be shown during the DC FanDome

DC has released a new official trailer for the highly anticipated virtual event of the DC FanDome, scheduled for Saturday 16 October starting at 19. Following the live from the official social channels, fans will be able to watch many previews and revelations, including a new trailer for the The Batman by Matt Reeves, the one starring Robert Pattinson. Other DC products that will be shown during the online event include Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson, Gotham Knights And Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, all featured in the new trailer along with John Cena’s Peacemaker. For the world of television the trailer also presents Titans, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Supergirl, Doom Patrol And Batwoman.

The trailer promises “The biggest stars, the biggest titles and the biggest revelations” of house DC. The Rock warns fans that “The DC Universe is about to change”. The video ends with the warning not to miss the new trailer for The Batman, which will have its world premiere during the DC FanDome. The event will feature Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Black Adam), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), John Cena (Peacemaker), Jason Momoa (Aquaman 2), Grant Gustin (The CW’s The Flash), Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) and Ezra Miller (The Flash), plus many others!

Loading... Advertisements

We remind you that the event will be streamed on Saturday 16 October 2021, starting at 19 (Italian time). To follow the panels and the various meetings with the stars of the DC world, simply go to the official website of the event or follow the live streaming on the Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter platforms. HERE you can read the whole program.