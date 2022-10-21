In the trenches against childhood cancer: “Not only the patient gets sick, but the whole family” | Health & Wellness

Chemotherapy has left Pau a bit “groggy”. A while ago the oncological preparation dripped through the dropper to the hooked line in her vein and she has become sleepy. Escorted by his parents, the 10-year-old boy nods from time to time on a stretcher at the Sant Joan de Déu Pediatric Cancer Center day hospital in Barcelona. He barely wakes up when his doctor, Cristina Rivera, arrives to see how he is doing. “When do I have to come back?” she questions him bluntly. Since he was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia in March, he has dragged on a tedious journey of admissions, comings and goings to the hospital. And that he tires. Much. They are, he and his, in a kind of “time bubble”, describes the family. “With the diagnosis, your world comes crashing down. We are trapped in time”, argues the father, Ferran.

Pau Carbó has had the good fortune, or misfortune depending on how you look at it, to open the facilities of the Sant Joan de Déu Pediatric Cancer Center, the first monographic center in Spain dedicated to pediatric oncology. A stone’s throw from the children’s hospital of the same name, and separated by a footbridge that crosses the street that divides the municipalities of Esplugues de Llobregat and Barcelona, ​​one of the great trenches against childhood cancer has been built since last June: five floors of personalized medicine, hospitalization and research to combat a group of rare and non-preventable diseases. The opening of the center caught Pau in the middle of the treatment and he had to use a stretcher for the first time. “When you enter, everything is a bit more complicated, but I like this day hospital. Volunteers keep coming and they bring you games, although I don’t do much because I end up groggy and tired”, admits the little boy with overwhelming serenity. As comfortable and friendly as it may be, a hospital is always a hospital.

At the entrance to the center, a child runs after the animated squirrel that sneaks between the screens of a virtual forest. In the consultation waiting room, there are colored tables with games and sheets to paint. “The entire center has been a co-creation with families and patients, who asked us to have everything set in nature,” explains Cristina Adroher, head of Operations at Sant Joan de Déu. Even the consultations themselves, in fact, are different, closer: instead of a table in the middle, as a barrier between the doctor and the patient, all the furniture is cornered and, next to the desk, there is a sofa for families. “And they are multidisciplinary: it is the patient who stays in the consultation and it is the different professionals who move and come in for the visits that they have scheduled,” adds Adroher.

Along the corridors, the walls ask the children: “How are you feeling?” With moving pieces, they can build their own response emoticons.

Seven-year-old Martin Sendra plays table football with a volunteer at the Sant Joan de Déu Pediatric Cancer Center while receiving cancer treatment. albert garcia

Childhood cancer is a shot to the waterline of a family. Rare, unpredictable, unavoidable. “Not only the patient gets sick, but the whole family. It is a great emotional impact”, assumes Andrés Morales, care director of the monographic center. In Spain, there are 1,200 cases each year under 14 years; and another 300 between 14 and 18, calculates the specialist. “It is a disease different from that of the adult. It is a developmental cancer, which occurs between zero and 20 years, there is no screening, we do not know how to avoid it and the incidence is quite stable, so we believe that the environment does not have much to do with it. In adults, tumors are carcinomas of aging and lifestyle habits have an influence”, says the oncologist.

Most children with cancer in Spain are cured. But the toll they pay is expensive, admits Morales: “The most important prognostic factor is the postal code: in our context, in eight out of 10 patients we can eradicate the disease; in low-income countries it is the other way around, only two out of 10 are eradicated. But we also have a significant percentage in which we generate sequelae: two out of three will have some sequel [neurocognitiva, de conducta, hormonal, motora…] and one in three will need medical treatment and their life may be shortened”.

Sant Joan de Déu was already one of the Spanish hospitals that cared for the most children with oncology —about 285 a year, between new cases and relapses (35% come from outside Spain)—, but with the new monographic center, the care capacity is expanded by 30%, up to 400 new patients per year. “We have the ability to provide a multidisciplinary approach so that families can take a global plan, not a fragmented one. We cannot prevent a patient from developing cancer, but we can change the experience around it”, defends Morales.

A “time bubble”

In that “time bubble” that becomes diagnosis and treatment, the hospital is your home. For the patient and his families. On the entrance floors there are play areas for children, sofas, refrigerators, coffee and showers for parents, volunteers who entertain the empty hours and clowns who break the silence with loud laughter.

“You feel sunk and it is difficult for you to assimilate it. It seems that the world has ended”, admits Angulo, father of Pau. The first question his son asked them was if he was going to die: “We decided not to lie to him. We told him that we were in the best place to cure him, ”adds his mother, Alba. Her prognosis, the parents point out, is favorable, but the treatment lasts two years.

Pau Carbó and his mother, Alba Carbó, chat while the little boy receives his cancer treatment at the Sant Joan de Déu Pediatric Cancer Center day hospital. albert garcia

In childhood cancer, professionals are dedicated to the child, but also to their families, explains Marta Pérez, a psycho-oncologist at the center: “It has a very strong impact on the whole family and we contain this situation and assess the risk factors. risk of the whole family, of how they are going to adapt to the process. Children are more able to focus on the here and now and what comforts them is having their parents by their side; Adolescents are psychologically more impacted by their self-prospecting and are distressed by the side effects.” Parents are key, but it is important, for each other, “to have confidence, vent emotions and solve their doubts”. Rosa Carmona, nursing coordinator at the Day Hospital, agrees: “Depending on the stage the patient is in, it is more difficult to enter them. It is a very long process and they go through many emotional states.” The onset of the disease and relapses are the most complex moments, especially in adolescents.

It is almost noon and Luis Escuder, two and a half years old, has a lively morning. From his bed, in front of a desk full of toys and dolls, he messes around with two clowns who have come to visit him. He laughs non-stop and spreads a slight smile to his parents, Ana Espada and Álvaro Escuder, who cross the bed without taking their eyes off him. They have been hospitalized for a month to treat a neuroblastoma that the little boy has been diagnosed with. “The day to day becomes bearable, especially if you see him better. They are super entertained”, says Espada.

Between medical attention and entertainment visits, the gray hours are passing. One more day. And other. And other. In the room next to Luis’s, Isolda Creixell, who had undergone surgery for a tumor on her bone a few days ago, undergoes rehabilitation with her physiotherapist, Núria Padrós. In the games room, hooked to the dropper that administers the medication, Martín Sendra, seven years old, plays a game of foosball with a volunteer from the center. Outside, in Barcelona, ​​it rains.

Delayed in investigation

In the eyes of researchers, childhood tumors are different, among themselves and with respect to those of adults. And although most are cured, professionals continue to search for ways to gain ground against the development of cancer. The Sant Joan de Déu translational oncology research laboratories are about to land on the center’s top floor. The migration, from the main hospital, is almost ready, Morales points out. “It is very important that patients and families understand that we know what to do and what steps to take.”

In adults, the prognosis of many tumors has been greatly improved thanks, among other things, to precision personalized medicine, such as immunotherapy or other targeted treatments. But Morales admits that in pediatric tumors, things are slower: “We are behind compared to research in adults because there are fewer groups investigating developmental cancer and because the resources allocated have nothing to do with it.” A study published in 2020 calculated that, although scientific production in this field increased by around 53% in a decade (between 2007 and 2016), the rate of growth “is slower than that of cancer research in general and general pediatric research.

Physiotherapist Núria Padrós talks with Isolda Creixell, hospitalized at the center, and her mother, Núria Font. albert garcia

CAR-T therapy, which consists of extracting blood from patients, modifying white blood cells with genetic engineering and re-infusing them, has been a great revolution for some types of leukemia with a poor prognosis and Sant Joan de Déu has been, together to the Hospital Clínic, at the forefront of these investigations with an academic CAR-T, cheaper and more accessible than those marketed. The center also has a phase I trial to test an oncolytic virus against retinoblastoma, a tumor inside the eye.

But much remains to be done. And to know. “Adult cancer is now where it is because in the last 30 years a lot of research has been done and the diseases have been well understood. We are still far from knowing which is the cell of origin of certain pediatric cancers”, admits Morales.

From the hospitalization floors of the Sant Joan de Déu Pediatric Cancer Center, what patients and families are asking for is more research to get out of there soon. “Let more research be done, which is what we have left,” says María Ángeles del Prado, Martín’s grandmother, back in the room. Downstairs, in the day hospital, Pau already has a list of things ready to do when he gets better: traveling, walking, going on excursions, celebrating his birthday —the diagnosis forced him to be hospitalized a few days before his birthday— and, of course, Of course, “eat fried eggs”, which have not been allowed for a long time. That’s what’s important.

