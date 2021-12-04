In the tributes to Frank Williams, the FW07 is back on track

Frank Williams died last week at the age of 79 and this has shaken the Formula 1 paddock a lot, as we are talking about one of the most iconic figures in the history of the Circus.

The curious thing is that Williams FW07 show runs were already planned in Jeddah, as the car was sponsored by Saudia, the Saudi national airline, as part of an agreement with local authorities.

Former F1 drivers Martin Brundle and Damon Hill, who was world champion with Williams in 1996, have already conducted show runs on the FW07 this weekend. But now there is also one planned before the start of the race, as part of a larger program of tributes for Sir Frank.

F1 has chosen not to organize a minute of silence before the start of the race, but will do so at 19:20 local time on Sunday, immediately after the drivers’ parade. This will be attended by all the drivers and team principals, but also the F1 leaders, Stefano Domenicali and Ross Brawn, as well as the FIA ​​president, Jean Todt.

This will be followed by applause in memory of Williams, but there will also be visual tributes on the podium and on the starting grid.

Helmet of George Russell, Williams Photo by: George Russell

Then, once the drivers have reached the starting grid and the pitlane is closed, the FW07 will take to the track to complete a lap of honor before the race.

A number of F1 drivers and prominent figures have already paid tribute to Williams ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix.

“I have fond memories of Frank,” said George Russell, who made his Formula 1 debut with Williams and still defends its colors.

“I remember being very nervous the first time I had to meet him, in 2018. But within seconds, to be honest, he had put me at ease in a warm way and with his personality.”

“He was a great person, loved by everyone in the team and obviously also by the entire Formula 1 community. He will always be a Formula 1 legend,” concluded the Brit, who is wearing a helmet dedicated to Sir Frank this weekend.

“He gave me the opportunity to drive for his team and it was the start of my Formula 1 journey,” added Lance Stroll, who raced with Williams in 2017 and 2018.

“Without that opportunity, I don’t know where my career would have taken me.”