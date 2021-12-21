In the UK this photo is discussed

Since Monday in the UK there has been a lot of discussion about a photo, published by Guardian, showing Prime Minister Boris Johnson together with his wife and several members of his staff in the garden of the Prime Minister’s London residence. Some people are sitting on the lawn, while a bottle of wine and cheese can be seen on the table.

The photo dates back to May 15, 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, when it was forbidden to leave the house except for mandatory reasons, as well as to participate in parties with friends or colleagues.

«Look at the photo: does it look like a business meeting, or a social event? I think the answer is pretty obvious, ”said Labor Party leader Keir Starmer. This isn’t the first time Johnson and his staff have been criticized for allegedly violating pandemic restrictions: In early December, it was revealed that both Johnson’s staff and some ministers had organized office parties on Christmas Day. 2020, another time the UK was in lockdown.

???????????????????? | BREAKING: Boris Johnson has been pictured with wine and cheese alongside his wife and up to 17 staff in the Downing Street garden – while the UK was in LOCKDOWN. But Downing Street say they were working Street @guardian pic.twitter.com/NKS1UuyxLB – Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) December 19, 2021

The Johnson government defended itself by arguing that the photo shows no violation of the rules, albeit in a rather confusing way.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told BBC News that the people in the photo were drinking after a day’s work, but that the risk of spreading the infection was minimal because the meeting was held outdoors. A few hours later, a spokesperson for Johnson corrected Raab by claiming that the meeting shown was actually a business meeting. Johnson also explained in the evening: “[la foto mostra] the place where I live and where I work. These were business meetings, with people who were talking about work ».

At Johnson’s table, in addition to his wife Carrie, are former co-worker Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson’s personal secretary, Martin Reynolds. Along with other people, it appears that Reynolds is part of the internal commission that is investigating the 2020 Christmas holidays, to see if there has been a violation of any coronavirus restrictions rules.

I am told that this man having wine and cheese with the PM is Martin Reynolds, Boris Johnson’s Principal Private Secretary. Mr Reynolds appears to be assisting with the investigation into parties in Downing Street last year. He emailed staff about it on Monday. pic.twitter.com/ewc3LaRT1x – Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) December 19, 2021

“We can discuss which and how many restrictions have been violated or not,” commented Jonathan Blake, political journalist for BBC News: «But for many people who will see this photo, these details do not matter. To those who were working hard during those months, or were meticulously following the restrictions, it won’t look good. ‘

For weeks now, the Labor party has been explicitly calling for the resignation of Johnson, who is going through a very complicated period amidst corruption allegations against Conservative MPs, coronavirus infections on the rise in various parts of the United Kingdom, and the recent resignation of the its chief Brexit negotiator.