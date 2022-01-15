In the Ukrainian crisis, Europe loses – Defense Analysis

Moscow has closed the dialogue with the US and NATO in the face of the West’s unwillingness to evaluate Moscow’s requests for “security guarantees” to ease the situation on the eastern borders of NATO and the western borders of the Russian Federation.

The United States and NATO have rejected the Russian request for guarantees on the expansion of the Alliance to Ukraine and Georgia and the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, reiterated that there will be no compromise on the policy of open doors or on the defense of the integrity and sovereignty of European countries, including Ukraine.

It is certainly no coincidence that a few hours after the fruitless conclusion of the talks, Kiev suffered a cyber attack that made the sites of several ministries, including those of the Foreign Affairs and the Crisis Unit, temporarily inaccessible.

The hackers had posted messages in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish on the attacked sites urging Ukrainian citizens to prepare for the worst by claiming that all personal data had been uploaded to the web. The Ukrainian government has assured that it has not suffered serious permanent damage and denied any hypothesis of theft of data.

In any case, this is a further element that characterizes the operations underway in the context of the so-called “hybrid war” on the eastern borders of Europe.

The failure of the talks, defined unsuccessful by Moscow, has led Washington and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to speak of a “risk of war in Europe”.

Perhaps an exaggeration (after all, the statement is made by the Polish Foreign Minister, Zbigniew Rau, who took over the OSCE presidency) to which Moscow responds with indiscretions “of military action plans” delivered to Putin to face “a deterioration the situation in Ukraine “.

The US denounces that in addition to the troops, new Russian helicopter units have been deployed along the Ukrainian border.

Of course it is difficult for the US and NATO to accept Russian requests (end of NATO enlargement to the east and reduction of military activities near the Russian borders), but it is equally difficult for Moscow to deal with the US and NATO if the US Senate approves a law at the same time. on the “strengthening of Ukrainian sovereignty” which encourages the sending of weapons and military advisers to Kiev and if Washington is openly discussing not only new sanctions on Russia but even personal sanctions against President Vladimir Putin.

“This would amount to the interruption of relations between our countries,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said clearly.

At the Washington Congress, the Republican Party announced a bill that would elevate Ukraine to the status of a “NATO Plus” country, which would allow for an increase in US military aid to Kiev.

The draft “Law for guaranteeing Ukraine’s autonomy by strengthening its defense” (“GUARD”) has already been signed by prominent members of the Republican Party who sit on the Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence committees of the House of Representatives. The proposal also provides for an additional $ 200 million in military aid to be allocated to Kiev. Raising Ukraine to the “NATO Plus” standard means placing it on par with Japan and South Korea as the US military partner.

Finally, the provision provides for the reintroduction of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which is supposed to bring Russian gas to Germany by crossing the Baltic Sea but which Berlin has not yet activated.

“It is very difficult to think that the Nord Stream pipeline will become operational in the event that Russia renews its aggression against Ukraine” declared on January 12 the US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman.

In the Senate, on the other hand, an initiative of the Democratic Party proposes to send armaments for the Afghan military forces to Kiev and to increase training activities in favor of Ukrainian troops.

In this context, recalling the times of the 1962 Cuban Crisis (sparked by the deployment of US nuclear-warhead ballistic missiles in Italy, Turkey and Great Britain), it is not surprising that Vladimir Putin warned that Russia could take military-technical measures if the United States acted to provoke Moscow and raise military pressure

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov did not rule out the possibility of deploying Russian military forces in Cuba or Venezuela by replicating the threat brought by NATO forces in Ukraine whose borders are 500 kilometers from Moscow.

The appearance of attack weapons and Western military bases in Ukraine and the Azov Sea, as well as the arrival of Western instructors in the Donbass, represent red lines for Russia, as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated yesterday, recalling that the Kiev’s accession to NATO would be “unacceptable” and that in 2008, on the eve of the conflict, US military instructors were present in Georgia who had handed over weapons to the forces of Tbilisi.

“I do not want this to happen in Ukraine, it would be a direct confrontation between the Russian citizens of Ukraine and the NATO military”, Lavrov warned, who however reiterated that Russia is waiting for a written response to his requests from NATO and the US but ” she won’t wait forever for promises or changes, because she knows how to do it herself.

We expect our counterparts to write down their responses, their proposals, as we have done. In the meantime, we will continue with the activities that ensure that we are prepared for any development. But overall we have confidence in the willingness to compromise, so it is always possible to find a mutually acceptable solution “, underlined Lavrov, recalling the five-year extension of the New Start agreed with the United States immediately after the newly inaugurated Joe Biden. .

For this reason, beyond the muscular tones, Russia and the United States will continue to dialogue, leaving Europe on the sidelines of the talks and paying the bill for destabilization in geopolitical, military and energy terms.

Among the paradoxical aspects of this crisis, it stands out above all that the US and NATO raise the bar of escalation but at the same time reiterate (London and Washington explicitly said this last month) that they will not send troops to fight in Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion .

Yesterday, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, implicitly admitted this, threatening “high costs” for Moscow in the event of risky moves by Moscow but limited to the “political-economic” sphere.

In a context of non-existent military deterrence, Borrell recalled the “perfect coordination” between Europe and the United States in the negotiations with Moscow, but it would be more realistic to call it subjection. Despite the dramatic energy crisis and the threat of a conflict that would further destabilize the Old Continent, the EU has failed to become a direct interlocutor of Moscow or to require the United States to refrain from blowing the flames of tensions by arming Ukraine and sanctioning further Russia.

It is no coincidence that the halt to the talks and the new sanctions against Moscow yesterday pushed up gas prices in Europe. In the Amsterdam market, methane reached its highest level in the last 3 days at € 87 per MWh, to then close with a final increase of 13.71% at € 85.46 per MWh. Prices also rose in London (+ 13.88% to 204.97 pence per thermal unit), while in New York methane lost 11.22% to 4.31 dollars per thermal unit.

Eight years after the events of the “maidan”, the so-called “East Flank” of NATO still seems to echo that “Fuck the European Union” uttered during the Ukrainian crisis at the beginning of 2014 by the deputy secretary of state, Victoria Nuland (pictured above), in a phone call (intercepted and then perhaps broadcast by the Russians) with the American ambassador in Kiev, Geoffrey Pyatt.

An expression that well summarized the thought of the Obama administration (of which Joe Biden was vice president) regarding the European role in that affair. Nothing seems to have changed since then.

@GianandreaGaian

Illustrations: NATO, Ukraine MoD, Russia MoD, Russian Helicopters and Alberto Scafella

