In the United States, a mask is no longer mandatory on airplanes and public transport

A Florida federal judge overturned the general requirement to wear a face mask to protect against coronavirus aboard planes, trains and other public transportation, requiring each local airline or transportation company to indicate the regulations it deems most appropriate. The introduction of the mandatory mask on means of transport had been one of the main restrictions adopted in the United States to limit the spread of infections, and had remained in force even after the obligation had been lifted, for example in many schools and other places. indoors. Now, unless further recourse is made, it is no longer mandatory to wear it on many internal flights and public transport.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the main health authorities in the United States, had extended the obligation to wear the mask on commercial flights and other means of transportation such as ferries and subways until at least the next 3 May. The decision was taken due to the large circulation of the omicron sub-variant BA.2, responsible for an increasing amount of infections and predominant in the country since the end of March: the obligation, however, had been disputed for some time, particularly in Republican majority states. .

Federal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, nominated by former President Donald Trump, agreed on Monday for a nonprofit called the Health Freedom Defense Fund that had sued the requirement to wear a face mask on planes and public transport, arguing that was unconstitutional and deprived people of their freedom of movement. In the decision, the judge said that under a 1944 Healthcare Act the CDC did not have the authority to enforce this obligation, canceling it; he then indicated that it is each national or local transport company to establish any measures to be respected.

Following Monday’s decision, the Transportation Security Administration, the US government agency that deals with security checks on transportation vehicles, has stopped verifying that masks are worn on board, and all major US airlines – including which United, Delta, Southwest and American Airlines – have eliminated the requirement to wear them on domestic flights. Some local transportation companies, such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York, have decided to keep the obligation; others, such as that of Philadelphia, have instead made it known that their use is optional.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said this “is obviously a disappointing decision,” and added that both the CDC and President Joe Biden’s administration continue to recommend wearing a face mask on public transport even if the requirement is not. more in force. Psaki also said the Homeland Security Department is considering whether or not to appeal.

