In the United States, Beyonce’s single “Break My Soul” provokes a wave of resignations

In his latest single break my soul, Beyonce launches a vast call for resignation, in favor of personal fulfillment. “I fell in love, I quit my job, I’m going to find a new engine, they make me work way too hard”, sings the star in his first verse. Fans took those words at face value, and resignation letters are pouring in.

Vianna, 22, quit his job as a night security guard. Beyoncé’s single gave her a boost of confidence: “I felt energized when I listened Break My Soul for the first time, she confided to The Face. […] I won’t have to live my life when the sun is down. »

For Gisele, the decision was even more radical: “When I heard Queen B say “I just left my job”, I knew. That night, I decided that I would not go to work the next day. The 22-year-old explains to BuzzFeed that Beyoncé has “awakened something in her”. After listening to break my soul, she was like, “I’m going to have my Beyoncé moment, I’m not going to go to work tomorrow. I will do the things that I want and like to do. » Exit the macchiato cafes at a breakneck pace.

The phenomenon does not only affect young workers in precarious employment. Before Beyoncé’s comeback, Katt, 30, was “senior partner for a company” in the top 500 American businesses with the highest turnover. “I had been standing still for a while, I felt very tired and unhappy, she tells The Face. By hearing [Beyoncé] telling myself to let go and live more authentically, I thought, “You know what, B? You’re right!” I wrote my resignation letter and sent it. »

Many fans see in break my soul a hymn to the “great resignation”, after the name given to the wave of resignations that followed the Covid-19 pandemic, in the spring of 2021. 47 million Americans left their jobs last year, and Queen B is on track to inspire others.