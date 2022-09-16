In the United States, Democrats and Republicans are starting to get upset over the close Petro-Maduro relationship. What will President Joe Biden do?

After President Gustavo Petro asked Nicolás Maduro for Venezuela to act as guarantor within the peace talks with the ELN, the new link between the two countries was made evident to the world. More than a strategic alliance, for many it is an apology for the multiple accusations that have been made against the Venezuelan regime.

Among the first to react were the Americans, where, in both parties, voices of rejection of President Petro’s new move arose.

Democrat Senator Bob Menendez, from President Joe Biden’s party, does not see the favorable side of the rapprochement: “The reality is that what Maduro is guaranteeing at this time is to give the ELN refuge to carry out acts of terrorism against Colombia. I do not understand that position as something that is positive for Colombia.”

Marco Rubio, who pointed out the supposed risks of Gustavo Petro’s presidency from the beginning, confirmed his suspicions: “We knew after the elections that we had a new administration in Colombia that was going to get a little closer to the Maduro regime.”

María Elvira Salazar, another critical congresswoman, pointed out that it is “a terrorist asking an accomplice of terrorists” to guarantee dialogue with the ELN. Jim Rish, of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, spoke out against it, assuring that Petro “should reconsider putting the security of Colombia in the hands of Maduro, an international fugitive.”

Rush, from the Republican Party, touches on the central theme of the controversy. Nicolás Maduro, whom President Petro treats as his counterpart and with whom Armando Benedetti laughs in the photographs, He is a fugitive from US justice, accused in the Southern District Court of New York on charges such as narco-terrorism, corruption and drug trafficking.

The accusation, issued in 2020, also includes Iván Márquez and Jesús Santrich, who allegedly collaborated with the Venezuelan government in said crimes.

For these charges, the United States Department of State, through the Narcotics Rewards Program, offered up to 15 million dollars for information leading to the capture of Nicolás Maduro. For its allies, the United States offered another 10 million dollars, including Diosdado Cabello.

Even the Joe Biden administration, which eased the sanctions against Venezuela so that talks with the opposition could continue, allowing it to market its oil, is beginning to show teeth against the regime.

The US president warned Maduro that his patience is not “infinite” and that would intensify sanctions if the negotiations, which are taking place in Mexico, are not resumed after having been suspended due to the extradition of the noted figurehead of the Venezuelan president, Alex Saab.

“Nicolás Maduro is making a serious mistake if he thinks that our patience is infinite and that delaying tactics will serve him,” said Brian Nichols, assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

A failed Maduro, who gets away with it and who gains a foothold in power, can be a source of discord between the United States and the Government of Gustavo Petro in Colombia. By making him the guarantor of the peace talks with the ELN and the promise to withdraw the complaint filed by former President Iván Duque before the International Criminal Court, the Colombian government gives oxygen to the authoritarian regime, eager for legitimacy.

The relationship between Joe Biden and Gustavo Petro began on the best possible terms. After the victory, the US president called Petro in record time. Officials for the hemisphere, in unison, express their admiration for the career of Vice President Francia Márquez. The North Americans even accept that the Colombian president tells them that anti-drug policy should be rethought.

However, due to the bipartisan reaction to the new link between Petro and Maduro, everything indicates that the bone of contention between the United States and Colombia will be the defense of the Venezuelan regime.