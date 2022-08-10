Entertainment

In the United States: Drake’s father gets a tattoo of his face, the singer mocks

When Drake learned his dad had his face drawn on his right arm in 2017, he was flattered. Until he finds out the result. It must be said that the portrait was not really similar. Five years later, the 35-year-old rapper who shared the stage with the Backstreet Boys even poked fun at his dad, Dennis Graham, on Instagram.

In the caption of a photo of the tattoo, the Canadian wrote: “I was there, sitting, wondering why you made me like that. We are from the same family”. Drake’s dad responded in a first comment, telling him he loved and missed him, then added that 16 people worked on improving the design.

And doing a search on the account Instagram of Dennis, we see that the tattoo has indeed evolved and that it is now much more in line with reality. Only, the artist behind the first drawing did not appreciate this negative publicity and he let TMZ know. Monney Mike acknowledged that the work was not perfect, but assured that he had nothing to do with it. According to him, it was Drake’s father who forced him to finish faster because he was in too much pain. Also according to the tattoo artist, everyone in Dennis’ family enjoyed his work. It wasn’t until Drake found out that opinions changed.

