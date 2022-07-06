In the United States, Republican states win in the post-pandemic economy

NEW YORK.- The pandemic altered the economic geography of the United States. The numbers reveal that the economic recovery in the “red states” –those of republican lean– has been faster than in the “blue states”, with a traditionally Democratic orientationand that thousands of workers and employees have moved from the coastal areas of the United States to the interior and center of the country, and to the state of Florida.

Since February 2020, the month before the start of the pandemic, the proportion of jobs located in “red states” grew by more than half a percentage point, according to the analysis carried out by the group of experts from the Brookings Institution based on official data from the Department of Labor of the North American government. From that date, the “red states” added 341,000 jobs, while until May of this year, in the “blue states” there were 1.3 million fewer jobs.

Several large companies recently announced the relocation of their headquarters from “blue states” to “red states.” The investment fund firm Citadel warned that will move its headquarters from Chicago to Miamiand Caterpillar Inc. plans to move from Illinois to Texas.

In Miami Beach, a coronavirus test in a mobile unit AFP

Behind these changes there is a mass migration of people. Between February 2021 and February 2022, more than 46 million people changed their national zip code, the largest year-on-year difference on recordaccording to Moody’s analysis of Equifax Inc.’s consumer and credit reports. The states that received the most internal migrants are almost all red, with Florida in first place, followed by Texas and North Carolina. And the states that lost the most population are almost all blue, with California leading, followed by New York and Illinois.

analysts they attribute much of this migration to the pandemic, which severed the link between geographic location and workplace. Telecommuting made it possible for many workers to move to “red states” not because of ideological preference, but for economic or lifestyle reasons: more affordable housing, better climate, less traffic and lower taxes.

There is no data on the role, if any, of political preferences in deciding to move out of state. Some researchers point out that pandemic restrictions may have played a role. And it is still too early to know if the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion will have an effect on immigration patterns.

Diners at a restaurant offering outdoor service as part of COVID-19 measures, in New York, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

But that massive human displacement is already having effects on the economy and finances of states. Florida is on his way to register record budget surplus during the fiscal year ending June 30, which in part attributed to the arrival of new residents.

Florida decided to allocate most of that money unexpected to a countercyclical reserve fundto protect government agencies and residents from future economic decline, although it is also investing in school infrastructure and raising teachers’ salaries, a spokeswoman for the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shows his signature on a parental rights law in the field of education, which critics describe as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Photo from March 28, 2022 in Shady Hills, Florida. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

During the 30 years that preceded the pandemic, globalization and technological advances drove the “knowledge economy”, dominated by college-educated professionals concentrated in the metropolitan area of ​​large cities in the western and northeastern United States. And obviously home values ​​in those areas skyrocketedwhile in other regions it lagged behind.

But the Covid-19 pandemic altered that dynamic.

“I feel that the pandemic is something different from any other moment that I have lived, because people definitely go for the lifestylesays Chris Camacho, executive director of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, a private consultancy that recruits companies to locate in Arizona. “Now people are choosing where they want to live.”

According to a recent survey conducted by researchers from Stanford University, the University of Chicago and the Mexican university ITAM, about 16% of the workers interviewed said they do not plan to return to face-to-face work, and another 31% plan to adopt a work schedule. “mixed”: part time in the office and the rest at home. According to the survey, most of those remote workers are well-paid college graduates.

Remote work made it possible for many workers to move to “red states” in the US, not because of ideological preference, but for economic or lifestyle reasons Gorodenkoff Productions OU – 428957869

“Before, we had to go where there was work,” says Sankeerth Bommi, 40, a tech worker who emigrated from India to the United States in the early 2000s. Until the pandemic hit, Bommi He lived in Los Angeles and had to commute to Pasadena, to the offices of financial technology company Green Dot Corp., where he is chief product officer. Few weeks later, the company told its 900 employees that they could work forever from wherever they wanted.

So Bommi moved to Austin, Texas, to be closer to her cousins ​​and to get affordable housing. He has just bought his first house, and he plans to work from there when the construction is finished. “It is the first time that I can choose the place where I really want to live.”

Finally, even the company that employs him made the same move: in 2021, he moved his headquarters to Austin, thus drastically reducing the cost of his offices and business trips, due to the strategic location of Austin, in the center of the country. .

Since closing its offices in March 2020, Green Dot has taken it upon itself to regularly survey its employees about the telecommuting policy, with more than two-thirds saying they don’t want to return to the office, says company CEO Daniel Henry. Now, Green Dot has just 25 employees working on-site at its new Austin location. The rest are already scattered throughout the country.

Aerial view of Austin, Texas on October 10, 2021 Shutterstock

In Austin and Houston, office space occupancy rebounded faster than the US as a whole: Occupancy exceeds 50%. In the commercial districts of San Francisco and San Jose, by contrast, office space occupancy hovers around 30%, and in Los Angeles, it sits at around 40%.

It remains to be seen how many of these movements turn out to be permanent and if many of these recent immigrants do not finally return to the big metropolises. Since a few months, Several companies have begun to insist that their employees return to face-to-face work.

Who moved during the pandemic they mostly chose states with fewer restrictionssuch as school and office closures and event cancellations, according to a paper by researchers at Vanderbilt University and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

In general, “red states” had less room than “blue states” to mandate mask wearing, social distancing, or remote teaching. Enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools fell nationally during the pandemic, but the steepest declines were seen in school districts that had more remote learning days and fewer in-person days, according to a recent study by the American Enterprise Institute.

Enrollment in California public schools fell 4.4% since the pandemic, according to the same study. In Oakland, the school board recently voted to close several schools due to declining enrollment.

Back to school in North Miami. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) CHANDAN KHANNA – AFP

Florida, by contrast, saw an increase in new residentsmany of them from the northeastern United States, where restrictions related to Covid-19, such as school closures, were much stricter.

The real estate boom who lived for years in the coastal cities of the United States made many families rich, due to the appreciation of their properties. The same thing is happening now in the “red states”. From January 2021 to January 2022, Florida topped that list with a 31% increase in median home prices.

But that price increase may reduce the cost-of-living differential with the “blue states” from which migrants are fleeing, and increase living costs for historic residents who do not own a home.

Without going any further, these days the DeSantis spokeswoman said that one of the main complaints that the governor’s office receives is about the increase in rents.

Josh Mitchell

The Wall Street Journal

Translation of Jaime Arrambide