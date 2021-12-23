In the United States there is no padel, but pickleball

For the past couple of years, the popularity of a racquet sport has been growing in the United States, which, like padel, is presented as less demanding and more recreational than tennis. But whose fields, unlike those of padel, can be done in a very short time and if necessary improvise in a gym or tennis court. Is called pickleball: a rather difficult name to pronounce, with a funny meaning (“pickled ball”) and a strange origin.

According to theEconomist it is “the US sport that is growing faster”, also because Americans have largely ignored padel for now, practiced by many people in Italy by now. Mostly older people play pickleball, but it is also opening up to young people, it costs little but is also liked by rich and famous people, it was successful thanks to the pandemic but it was already there, even in Italy.

Pickleball is played on courts one third the size of tennis courts, in doubles but also one-on-one. Generally it goes up to the score of 11, but there are those who arrive at 15 or 21, and to win you have to be ahead by two points. The ball change is foreseen, as it was until a few years ago in volleyball, and it is possible to structure the matches in several sets. In the first exchanges after each serve you can hit the ball only after having made it bounce in your own field, after which you can catch it on the fly, as long as the feet of the hit are not in the so-called kitchen, the kitchen, that is the part of the field closest to the net.

Pickleball is played with a racket that looks a bit like a cutting board and with a light and punctured ball, which therefore never reaches great speed: more than power, you need technique, position and timing. The services are done diagonally and the net is at a height of 36 inches, a little more than 90 centimeters. A bit like those who play table tennis often do not respect all the true rules of table tennis, even in pickleball it happens that the rules change depending on the case.

In the United States, where the padel has not even remotely had a diffusion comparable to the Italian one, the story of the new popularity of pickleball describes it as a cross between tennis, table tennis and badminton. In fact, the people who came up with it started from the simple fact that they had a badminton net but couldn’t find the rackets or even the shuttlecock.

It was the summer of 1965 and in the Seattle area two fathers and neighbors (one of whom was Joel Pritchard, who would later become Republican Congressman of the United States) had just thought about badminton to spend some time with their children. As a net, they used a badminton net, as rackets they used some wooden rackets, perhaps ping pong, and as a ball they took one from wiffleball, a sport similar to baseball, but played with lighter balls: plastic and pitted.

Over the course of a couple of weekends, the two, who in the meantime had joined a third friend, perfected the rules. They started with badminton, but along the way various things changed: after realizing that the ball bounced satisfactorily, they decided for example to lower the net so as to make rebounds possible.

It is not known if and how much children and other relatives of those three enjoyed the game, to tell the truth even if and how much they played it, but the reports on the genesis of pickleball agree that the three inventors thought of a game that was easy to understand. and easy to play, for the whole family.

There is some disagreement about why they decided to call it pickleball. One version says that Pritchard’s wife chose it in homage to Pickles, the family dog. But according to the reconstructions made by USA Pickleball, an American association that promotes sport, Pickles arrived in the family only in 1968 and therefore the dog was called as the sport, not the other way around. It is more likely that the funny name was chosen in reference to the so-called “pickle boats”, with which in university rowing we referred to crews made up of rowers who had not been chosen by the other teams, in other words by the discarded ones. A bit like that sport made with “waste” from other sports.

In 1967 Pritchard built the first permanent pickleball court, in the seventies – while padel was born in Mexico – a couple of magazines talked about it, including one about tennis, which presented it as “the new sport of rackets”. A special federation was established, an official regulation was drawn up, and the first tournaments arrived. In the nineties, pickleball arrived in all the US states, and from there – it is not clear how – even abroad, but it always remained an extreme niche sport.

There isn’t a precise time when pickleball started to break out of its niche, but it has undoubtedly adapted to the pandemic better than many other sports because it only requires balls, rackets and a net, and allows for light physical activity. with the possibility of organizing an impromptu game in a parking lot or on the street. Not much different than how, in many Asian countries, it is common to practice a simplified version of badminton on the street.

Pickleball had been on the rise for several years already, but the turning point was 2020: according to data collected by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, over four million people played it in the first year of the pandemic in the United States. 21 percent more than in 2019; about one-fifth of those estimated to have played tennis and about one-tenth of those who play golf, and more than 1 percent of Americans over 6 years of age. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, the most avid pickleball players continue to be over 65, but practitioners between the ages of 8 and 34 are also growing, which has lowered the average age of all participants, now by a little. under 40 years old.

In the United States, the growth in the number of practitioners has been accompanied by greater attempts to exploit the sport economically. First of all, as regards the fields: “new ones are popping up in parks, schools, apartment buildings, Hollywood villas and sports clubs” he wrote Bloomberg, noting how much supply is struggling to keep up with demand.

All time Bloomberg, then speaks of a general “gold rush” by companies of various types. Those who organize and sponsor high-level tournaments, those who produce and sell pickleball balls and rackets, those who show their matches online or on television. Pickleball talks about several podcasts, many YouTube channels, some books and, since September, even the print magazine InPickleball, which is coming out on a monthly basis.

Adam Franklin, president of Franklin Sports, a major baseball-related sports equipment brand, said the company is selling hundreds of thousands of pickleballs every week. He estimates that between 2021 and 2022, growth will be much higher than last year’s 21 percent. “I don’t see why it has to slow down in the near future,” Franklin said. “I think this is just the beginning and I wouldn’t be surprised if there are 20 million or 30 million practitioners in 2030.”

In addition to the over 50s, 60s or 70s who play with it because it allows you to have fun without getting tired or trying too hard, and in addition to the kids who discover it in school contexts, where it is proposed for its simplicity and immediacy, pickleball is also conquering other contexts .

One is the most competitive one, with much more dynamic and lively games played in tournaments, more and more numerous and organized by several competing associations to become the reference one. For now, few players make a living from the sport, but for 22-year-old Ben Johns, one of the two strongest pickleballer in the world, we are talking about annual revenues of about 250 thousand dollars.

Another context, also very useful for the growth of sport, is that of celebrities. A recent article by Vanity Fair he said, for example, that Leonardo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon, George and Amal Clooney, among others, really like pickleball.

Perhaps even more than other sports, the pickleball – second Vanity Fair “The sport that conquered both DiCaprio and your grandparents” – in short, it manages to decline in different ways according to the needs of those who play it, in fields specially made in exclusive Californian clubs but also in more modest contexts, where it is played on fields tennis court adapted. As told to Axios Stu Upson, CEO of USA Pickleball, “you just need to have a racket in your hand once in your life and in an hour you learn to play it.” It costs a lot less than golf and is much quieter than tennis.

However, many people still perceive pickleball as a slow, older sport. One thing that does not happen with padel, however, which requires fields that are a little more complicated and expensive to create. Like padel, pickleball will also have to understand if it will be able to make the leap from sport practiced to sport watched.

In this regard, and given the growth in recent years, there are already those who hypothesize that pickleball may one day become an Olympic sport, perhaps thanks to the fact that the 2028 Olympics will be in Los Angeles, therefore in the United States, a country in which for now it seems to interest and enjoy much more than padel.

Waiting to see if and how padel and pickleball will fare in the world, and which of the two will be able to try to compete with tennis (both of which are simplified derivations), pickleball has also appeared in Italy for some years. The Italian version of Wikipedia is one of 13 for which there is an entry dedicated to sport, and the Italian Pickleball Association, founded in 2018, is one of about 40 national pickleball federations currently present in the world.

