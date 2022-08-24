In the United States they are still looking for Colombians to work urgently; pay $23 million

The United States, according to the most recent data, would be in need of new labor and last June there were more than 10 million job offers for at least 6 million applicants, leaving millions of vacancies free.

“We have a lot of jobs. but there are not enough workers. This shortage affects all economic sectors”, the American Chamber of Commerce recently indicated in a press release.which represents the country’s companies.

Against this background, the Sena Public Employment Agency launched this week a new call to work in a renowned North American company. He also indicated that there are 60 vacancies available for nurses in Colorado, Maryland and Texas.

“Important company, in coordination with the Public Employment Agency Sena, requires Colombian profiles to work in the United States. There are eight vacancies available for industrial painters”, the entity specified.

Requirements

Education: Degree in Nursing, Specialization in Critical Medicine and Intensive Care.

Experience: Minimum of one year of emergency nursing experience.

Idiom: Advanced English, essential requirement, since the interview will be conducted in English.

Working day: complete.

Benefits

Fixed 3-year contract.

Monthly salary of US$4,000 to US$6,000 dollars (approximately $23,000,000 Colombian pesos per month).

How to apply for the Sena job offer?