In the United States they ask that Piedad Córdoba be included in the list of terrorists

This Friday, July 22, it was learned that two senators from the United States presented a bill with which they intend to impose sanctions against the FARC guerrillas. The fundamental idea of ​​Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, congressmen belonging to the Republican Party, is to once again include the demobilized guerrilla as an international terrorist organization.

This project also seeks that people related at some point with the FARC receive sanctions for terrorism, among which the controversy Piedad Córdoba, Congresswoman Sandra Ramírez Lobo and the greatest leader in history, the late Pedro Antonio Marín, better known as Manuel Marulanda Vélez.

“The Petrista senator Piedad Córdoba, alias Teodora, who played a decisive role as a negotiator during the time of the peace accords and recently starred in a scandal when she was detained at an airport in Honduras carrying almost 50,000 dollars in cash; and secondly Sandra Ramírez Lobo, alias Griselda Lobo, who is the widow of the deceased commander of the Farc Manuel Marulanda alias Tirofijo, and who currently holds a seat in the Colombian Senate on behalf of the legal front of the terrorist group, the Comunes party. ”, Congressman Ted Cruz said during a session of the US Senate.

But the Republican senators also called for sanctions against alias Fabián Ramírez, Jimmy Guerrero, Rubén Zamora, Julián Conrado and alias Gallopinto. All members at some point of the Colombian guerrilla that signed the Peace Agreement with the government of Juan Manuel Santos in 2016.

This bill arises as a response to the decision of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who at the end of the previous year removed the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) from the list of terrorist organizations after an evaluation of their actions. in recent years and after the signing of the peace agreement with the Government of Colombia.

The final decision to approve this bill will rest with the United States Congress, which normally agrees with the decision made by the current presidency, which has the authority and power to include or exclude any group from this blacklist. And even if Congress were to approve it, there are many doubts that the president would sign, since he himself was the one who made the decision to remove the FARC.

Piedad Córdoba left the ICU

In the last hours, the elected senator Piedad Córdoba left the intensive care unit of the Rosario Clinic in Medellín, after showing improvement in her health.

Therefore, Córdoba was transferred to general hospitalization, where she will continue her recovery, after having presented health complications due to a urinary infection.

“For now, Mrs. Piedad Córdoba is not requiring any type of support, neither from the intensive care unit nor from the special care unit. She was transferred from yesterday (Thursday) to general hospitalization with a very good prognosis, with a very good evolution of her antibiotic treatment. The time of stay in the institution is not determined, but we hope that with her good evolution, there will be few days that she needs to be hospitalized, ”they indicated from the Rosario Clinic in Medellín to SEMANA.

Piedad Córdoba had been confined in the intensive care unit last Sunday, reason why she could not attend on Wednesday, July 20, to take office as a senator in the Congress of the Republic. The member of the Historical Pact had sent an excuse to the Secretary General of the Senate to express the impossibility of taking possession of her seat.

“I am attentively writing to you, in order to request an excuse for my absence from the full Congress on July 20, 2022, where the solemn installation session of the constitutional period of Congress 2022-2026 will be held and where the decision was planned. of oath and possession in office as senator of the Republic”, said the communication sent to secretary Gregorio Eljach.