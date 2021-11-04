In the US, Burger King is giving away bitcoin, ether and dogecoin

A sandwich with a side of cryptocurrencies. This is how the new promotion can be summarized “Burger King with a side of Crypto”, launched by the fast food chain in partnership with Robinhood, one of the best known platforms related to the crypto world. Specifically, to promote the “Royal Perks” premium service created by the fast food chain, each subscriber has the opportunity to win bitcoin, ether or dogecoin for every $ 5 or more purchase made online or at a chain restaurant.

you heard it here first. we’ve teamed up with @RobinhoodApp to give out a side of crypto when you spend $ 5 * or more on the BK App with Royal Perks. No Purch. Nec. Terms Apply. See thread for more. pic.twitter.com/z1bLsYGgBB – Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 1, 2021

Burger King and cryptocurrencies

Aimed only at residents of the 50 states of the United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska, Hawaii and Nevada) who are at least 18 years old (19 in Alabama and Nebraska), per be able to participate in the ‘crypto promotion’, Royal Perks fast food members must make a purchase of at least $ 5 (excluding taxes) of food and / or drinks from Burger King or on the website, app or restaurants participating in the promotion.

Once the purchase is made, attendees will receive theirs reward code via email and they will be able to claim their prize. Each participant can receive up to 21 reward codes. The Reward Code Request phase will end on November 21, while the Reward Request Phase will take place until December 17, 2021.

What happens if you win

“If you do not have an account on Robinhood Crypto, you will be required to open an account on Robinhood and Robinhood Crypto”, says Robinhood herself who will reward the winners of the contest launched by Burger King, which will offer 20 Bitcoins. 200 Ether and 2 million Dogecoin. “The odds of winning each prize at the start are approximately: Bitcoin Prize: 1: 100.011 (20 available); Ethereum Prize: 1: 10,001 (200 available) and Dogecoin Prize: 1: 1 (2 million available). The odds will change as prizes are distributed, while unclaimed prizes will not be awarded, ”Burger King said.

If you ever needed a reason to grab some @BurgerKing, this is a good one. https://t.co/XsXeNpCTkU – Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) November 1, 2021

