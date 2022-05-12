In the US, masks return to schools due to a rebound in COVID – El Financiero

Coronavirus cases in the United States are on the riseforcing some school districts, especially in the northeast of the country, to resume the requirements and recommendations for the use of masks for the first time since the winter rebound due to the omicron variant ended, and at a time when lThe nation is approaching one million deaths from the pandemic.

The return of masks in schools is not as widespread as it was in the early part of the pandemic, especially now that public concern about the virus has subsided. But districts in Maine, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have resumed wearing face masksand some districts in Massachusetts also recommend them even just weeks before the end of the school year.

The largest school district in Maine, in Portland, announced this week the return of maskswith Superintendent Xavier Botana saying it was “the safest thing to do right now” amid rising infections. Schools in Bangor, Maine, also resumed the universal requirement for masks.

High schools in suburban Pittsburgh and in Montclair, New Jersey, also announced the return of masks, though only for this week.. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the majority of counties in the country considered to have “elevated” levels of COVID-19 are in the Northeast.

Officials are also recommending the use of masks in schools in parts of Massachusetts that have seen high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Reactions have ranged from support to annoyance. On the Facebook page of Woodland Hills High School in suburban Pittsburgh, a woman called the change “absurd.”

Daily cases reported in the United States average 79,000, 50 percent more than two weeks ago, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. This is a fraction of the number of daily cases recorded a few months ago, when they exceeded 800,000.

The United States is approaching one million deaths from COVID-19. Worldwide there have been more than 6 million deaths in the pandemicaccording to the Johns Hopkins University count.