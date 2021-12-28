In the US, quarantine reduced to 5 days for asymptomatic patients. France and the United Kingdom towards a new squeeze

In the United States the health authorities have reduced by half the recommended duration of isolation in the event of asymptomatic contagion at Covid, from ten to five days, recommending the use of the mask when together with other people for at least the following five days. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has urged Americans not to panic.

Speaking of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Biden said some US hospitals may be “overrun,” but the country is generally well prepared for the latest wave.

The recommendations of the Center for disease control and prevention (CDC), which reduce isolation for asymptomatic cases, allow people to return to work, minimizing the prospect of a mass labor shortage in key parts of the economy. The recommendations, which are not binding but closely followed by US businesses and politicians, also suggest that the five-day isolation period is “followed by five days of wearing a mask when in the presence of others.”

The agency said the new guidelines were “motivated by science,” which showed that most of Covid-19 transmission occurs early in the course of the disease, usually a day or two before onset. symptoms and in the two or three days after.

France towards quarantine review and new restrictions

The French government will adjust the quarantine rules for Covid-19 positive people and their contacts. The duration will be specified by the end of the week. “The characteristics of Omicron lead us, on the advice of the health authorities, to review our measures on isolation”, said Prime Minister Jean Castex, adding that the executive will give the new “indications by the end of the week”.

Castex also announced that drinks in French bars and cafes can no longer be done standing up, but only seated starting from January 3 for the following three weeks. “The economic sectors impacted by this decision will be compensated in the framework of consultation that will be conducted by the Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire”, said Jean Castex, illustrating the new measures introduced to face the pandemic. The prime minister also announced that France will not delay returning to school after the Christmas holidays and does not have a curfew on New Year’s Eve.

In France, 30,383 new cases of Covid have been recorded in the last 24 hours, an increase compared to the 27,697 of the previous day, but always far below the record set on Christmas day when the threshold of 100 thousand infections was exceeded for the first time. .

In the United Kingdom, heterogeneous measures

In the UK, the situation will be mixed. While Wales and Northern Ireland have initiated nightclub closures since Sunday and Scotland has joined this measure since yesterday, England will not see further anti-Covid restrictions imposed on New Year’s Eve. This was decided by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which means that night clubs and mass events will be able to take place as scheduled.

After a virtual briefing with England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the government’s chief science advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, Downing Street said the data will continue to be revised but no new steps will be taken sooner. of the new year. Johnson and Health Minister Sajid Javid will emphasize personal responsibility, emphasizing the need to wear masks in the home, keep areas ventilated and get tested before seeing elderly or vulnerable relatives.

The UK Ministry of Health announced that the country had a record number of infections on Christmas Day, with 113,628 new infections. For yesterday, the data provided speaking instead of 98,515 new infections. In total, there have been 12,209,991 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 148,003 deaths.

Israel reduces the “Red List”, Italy too

Israel is preparing to ease travel restrictions to and from the country, introduced due to the Omicron variant, reducing the so-called “Red List”. This – according to the media – is the indication of the ministry of health that has yet to be approved by the government and the Knesset. African countries and the EU – including Italy – would be removed from the “Red List” but over 10 would remain, including the USA, Canada, France, Spain, Great Britain, with the addition of Mexico. If approved, the new liberalization – which removes the ban on Israelis to travel to those countries and the 7-day quarantine for those who return – should go into effect on the night between Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 December.