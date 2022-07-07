In the US, Republicans call to vote with the finger on the trigger

“I’m Eric Greitens, from the Navy Seals (the elite unit of the United States Navy) and let’s go RINO hunting”, says the man in the TV commercial, looking directly at the camera while cutting cartridge with a high-caliber shotgun.

But not even the four guys who accompany him are dressed like someone who goes on safari, but with military camouflage uniforms, automatic weapons and helmets with high-tech instruments; nor is the setting an African jungle, but a house whose door is knocked down and which they enter preceded by the explosion of the grenades they threw.

“Join the MAGA team”, invites Greitens, referring to the motto of Donald Trump Make America Great Again (let’s make America great again), “get a permit to hunt RINO, there is no quantity limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country”.

Obviously, what Greitens, the former governor of the state of Missouri who is now campaigning for senator, is asking for is not to eliminate rhinoceroses, but RINOs… which are not soldiers from enemy countries, not even their Democratic rivals. He wants to go after comrades from his own party, whom he calls Republicans In Name Only (RINORepublicans in name only), and calls on those who see his TV ad to take matters into their own hands.

Four months before the elections in USA to renew the House of Representativesa third of the Senate and 36 governors, intensify the television ads and social networks where Republican candidates ask for the vote carrying or firing high-caliber weapons.

Despite the seriesof massacres in schools, shopping centers and public events, committed by men who bought weapons without any control; and although some 800 of his comrades are on trial accused of attempting a coup in January 2021, the trumpists they have not moderated the speech to reduce tensions and aggressiveness. On the contrary: they are raising the tone to levels never seen before.

Babies, borders and bullets

According to an investigation by New York Times, From January to May of this year, the fight against armed aggression has only appeared in about twenty Democratic television commercials. Instead, Republicans have run more than 100 commercials in which the promotion of guns is a central point.

Across four election cycles, from 2012 to 2018, the use of guns as a reference in campaign ads rose from 1 percent to 8 percent of the total, according to research by Colleen L. Barry and Sachini Bandara published in the academic journal Health Affairs, in February 2020.

At the same time, US manufacturers increased their production from 5.4 million guns in 2010 to 11.1 million in 2020. The reasons for owning them also changed between 2005 and 2021, with a decrease in those who own them for sport (from 70 percent to 11 percent). percent) and hunting (from 58 percent to 40 percent) and an increase in self-defense, which became the main reason (from 68 percent to 88 percent).

After a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a primary school in Uvalde, TexasIn May, national outrage forced Republican lawmakers to agree with Democrats to introduce some controls on gun sales. The measure was considered minor but relevant because it was the first time that there was a bipartisan agreement on this issue.

Not to get your hopes up, especially considering that Greitens is just one of many Republicans who believe that what voters want is more rifles, more bullets, and bigger calibers. In this period of primary elections, in which the militants choose their candidates, the media have detected that in almost all the districts there are candidates who propose themselves as champions of the defense of arms.

In Ohioair force veteran J. R. Majewski ran an ad in which he appears with a rifle, declares that “I am willing to do whatever it takes to return this country to its former glory,” and pulls the trigger.

in Pennsylvania, David McCormicka former financial executive, fires an automatic weapon by pledging to “protect the Second Amendment (of the Constitution, which legalizes the possession of weapons) because it is what guarantees everything else” of the Magna Carta.

Dean Heller, a former senator who now wants to run Nevada brags about the shooting skills of the women in his family and warns that the Second Amendment is as much about the hunt as it is about “knowing if any criminals are coming after my daughters,” and then a teenage girl steps in holding a gun in his hand: “that will be the last thing (the criminal) does”.

Or in Arkansas, a veteran of the Army and former American football player, Jake Bequette, He is shown pointing an assault rifle and pointing to the BBB of “values ​​we adore”: “babies, borders, bullets.” “How ironic!” the user @EricLeo108 pointed out on Twitter, because because of the Republicans “the United States is shooting bullets at babies in schools within our borders.”

Three’s a trend? You almost need a Venn diagram to keep track Josh Mandel (OH-Sen): God, Guns, Trump

Kandiss Taylor (GA-Gov): Jesus, Guns, Babies

Jake Bequette (AR-Sen): Babies, Borders, Bullets pic.twitter.com/M2RYDD8D47 — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) March 10, 2022

There’s Texas Republicans running on babies, bullets, and borders. Which is ironic Because of them America is shooting bullets at babies in schools within our own borders. And they refuse to recognize, let alone deal with, the problem because of the gun lobby money they get. — Eric Leo (@EricLeo108) May 27, 2022

As these announcements saturate the networks, on May 24, when Democrat Lucy McBath of Georgia, whose black teenage son was murdered by a white man in 2021, won the primary election and was nominated for the House of Representatives, testified about the massacres: “We cannot continue to be the only country in the world where we allow this to happen again and again and again.”

ledz