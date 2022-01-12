In the US-Russia conflict, Europe has disappeared (and risks bankruptcy)

But where is Europe? In Geneva, Vienna and Brussels, negotiations have been in full swing since Monday to avoid a devastating NATO-Russia clash over European territories or, alright, a new cold war heralding serious economic and energy consequences. In all this, the EU is literally absent. Its presence is not noticed either in Geneva, nor in Brussels, nor in Vienna, the three capitals where the diplomats of Russia, the USA, NATO and the Osce try to avoid that the Ukrainian crisis and the clash between the White House and the Kremlin drag us to a point of no return. A suicidal absence given that European nations would be the first to pay the price of an armed confrontation or, alternatively, of the sanctions with which Joe Biden aims to isolate Russia by preventing it from any economic relationship with the West. A thrilling scenario in which Italy should give up 7 billion in annual exports to Moscow. And remedy elsewhere for that 47 percent of Russian gas used today to meet energy needs. But on the gas front, Germany would be even worse given that it depends on the Russian Federation for at least two thirds of its supplies. Not to mention a Made in Germany forced to give up the 23 billion billed annually to Russian customers. And France would not laugh either, forced to say goodbye to 5 billion in exports and a quarter of gas.

An authentic Siberian frost would hit countries like Austria, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania where more than 60 percent of heating and energy depend on Gazprom’s pipelines. Faced with such devastating scenarios, the political and diplomatic absence of the Union is difficult to explain. Certainly the political and military irrelevance shown in all international crises weighs heavily. From the Ukrainian crisis to the Afghan one, passing through China, the European Union has never been able to take an autonomous position. An irrelevance played by a Vladimir Putin persuaded of the futility of arguing with Brussels when in the end only Washington decides. But the inaction of key countries such as Germany, France and Italy contributes to multiplying the insignificance. Macron’s France, although the semester of European presidency started on January 1 entrusts it with the role of helmsman of the 27, remains dominated by the maneuvers of a president fearful of risking re-election at the Elysée. A Germany also appears to be immobile where the relationship with Moscow remains the potentially most disruptive element for the new government coalition in which Prime Minister Olaf Scholz embodies the usual social democratic availability towards the Kremlin while Annalena Baerbock, the green leader in charge of foreign affairs, is on decidedly Atlanticist positions.

In this European swamp, Italy would have the right to take back the role of great mediator between NATO and the Kremlin, given to it by Silvio Berlusconi at the time of the 2001 Pratica di Mare summit, and entrust it to Mario Draghi. The undisputed Atlanticism of our premier has not prevented him from having as many telephone talks with Vladimir Putin over the last four months. But unfortunately, Italy too is facing an inevitable presidential paralysis. A paralysis aggravated by the doubts of a Draghi more committed, up to now, to assessing the distance between Palazzo Chigi and Quirinale than to putting his authority at the service of Italy and Europe.