In the US they give away houses for 5 euros, and the American dream costs you like a hamburger

Homes around the world cost more and more. The perfect example is Italy, where especially the younger ones find it hard to make the so-called “purchase of life”. But it is not just an Italian problem, it affects thousands of people all over the world and is essentially due to the increase in prices (connected with the stagnation of wages, in short, inflation).

Yet, every now and then, some good news from the real estate market arrives. For example, there are municipalities that facilitate the purchase by young people with discounts on the cost of the house, or perhaps with tax cuts.

There are also cases in which the municipalities, to young couples or to those who agree to move to small towns or factions in the process of depopulation, give away the houses. This is the famous 1 euro house project, where abandoned or uninhabited houses for a long time are sold for a symbolic price.

But there are other occasions as well. For example abroad. In the United States there are even cases in which villages are built for the homeless, and for those without great financial resources there are incredible occasions where houses are sold – it’s all true – for only 7 dollars. That is 5 euros.

It’s not every day that you can buy a house in the US for the same price as a hamburger there on the other side of the Atlantic. Yet it is so: the Fiscal Times reports it, among others, telling of some of the cheapest houses that have ever been sold on American soil.

In short, there are opportunities, even if rare, there are. This is why we should try to find them and find them first, to take advantage of them and thus avoid the excessive prices of these times.

