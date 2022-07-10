In the US, they pass an attempt to “Who’s who in the lies”

The United States Department of Homeland Security put on hold the attempt to form a Board of Disinformation as announced in April, after Republican lawmakers, conservative commentators, but even critics on the left denounced what they see as an attempt to become an arbiter of truth to quell dissenting opinion.

A similar exercise is practiced in Mexico once a week during the Morning Press Conferences conducted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was titled “Who’s who in lies?”, and led by former reporter Elizabeth García Vilchis. The effort has been highly criticized by local journalists, who see it as an inquisitorial exercise against media that are not related to the President, who, despite these criticisms, has kept it going.

Meanwhile the secretary Alexander Mayorcas had to postpone the board’s plan despite a consensus that disinformation campaigns can weaken public health emergencies, accelerate culture wars with their ethnic and racial polarizations, but, above all, they threaten the democracy of the United States, which has always been presumed to be “exemplary”.

The best example of how a hoax can damage the sometimes fragile democratic structures is the Big Lie of donald trump that the November 2002 election was stolen. Despite never having proved the alleged embezzlement, the former president and his numerous followers repeat the story of the theft daily, which has led to the restructuring of electoral maps, articulate veiled or direct threats against the integrity of officials who do not support the story, but, in addition, it has prevented the exercise of government of Joe Bidenwhich a large sector of the population and a handful of legislators see as “ilegitimate”.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, López Obrador has tried to qualify by saying that “Who is who in lies?” it does not seek conflict per se, so “no one should feel offended.” But his critics say that the exercise of “fishing” the fake news against his government has become an uncomfortable and unfair exercise, since he qualifies what is “good or bad journalism” from the unclear parameters used by the Presidency. However, despite the criticism, Garcia Vilchis remain firm in his position.

It is not the case of Nina Jankovitz, who held the position of director of the board, from which she had to resign when criticism of what her work would be intensified after the issue of dangerous disinformation became taboo in Washington. However, what does not stop are the tragedies linked to conspiracy theories such as the one that there is a global movement that seeks to replace white citizens with immigrants -the fanciful Replacement Theory-, which is supported by celebrities such as the commentator of chain foxnewsTucker Carlson, and that was the reason why the young Payton Gendron went out to kill 10 African-Americans in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 17.

Another series of false theories have focused on issues such as abortion, armed violence, covid-19 or the rights of minorities without the authority being able to do much to reverse them. Because when they thought of creating the disinformation board to clarify this and other hoaxes, Republican congressmen launched themselves at the Democrats, accusing them of seeking to modify the personal beliefs of citizens and seek to cancel conservative values.

With the board’s work on hold, Mayorkas will wait until August 1 for an advisory council review to tell him whether it’s appropriate to revive the effort or cancel it altogether.

