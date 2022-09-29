in the US they point to Russia for the leaks in Nord Stream

Denmark and Sweden are investigating leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines, but an inspection of the site has not yet been carried out and details about the exact cause of the explosions remain scant.

A European official said an assessment by the Danish government is under way and the investigation could take up to two weeks to properly start because pressure in the pipes makes it difficult to get close to the leak site. However, another source said the investigation could start as early as Sunday.

The Danish government is leading the investigation and has established a five-nautical-mile exclusion zone and a one-kilometre no-fly zone, according to European sources familiar with the matter.

US officials have been much more circumspect than their European counterparts in drawing conclusions about the leaks.

But both a senior US official and a US military official said Russia remains the prime suspect — assuming the European assessment of deliberate sabotage is confirmed — because there are no other plausible suspects with the ability and willingness to carry out the attack. operation.

“It is hard to imagine any other actor in the region with the capacity and interest to carry out such an operation,” a Danish military official said.

Russia has called for a UN Security Council meeting on the damaged pipeline this week, which the senior US official says is also suspicious. Normally, the official said, Russia is not organized enough to act so quickly, suggesting the move was planned in advance.

If Russia deliberately caused the explosions, it would be effectively sabotaging its own pipelines: Russian state-owned company Gazprom is the majority shareholder in Nord Stream 1 and the sole owner of Nord Stream 2.

But officials familiar with the latest intelligence say Moscow would likely see such a move as worthwhile if it helped raise Europe’s costs of supporting Ukraine.

US and Western intelligence services believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is betting that as electricity costs rise and winter approaches, European public opinion could turn against the Western strategy of economically isolate Russia.

Sabotaging pipelines could “show what Russia is capable of,” a US official said.

CNN’s Oren Liebermann and Alex Marquardt contributed to this article.