In the US they see Massa as “the last bullet and credible option” of the Government

Economy Minister Sergio Massa met this Friday in Houston with representatives of the oil companies and said that he is going to finalize “the changes that Argentina has to face” for the sector to invest in our country, while promising “clear rules” and that it will work in a framework to relax the foreign exchange restrictions that complicate the industry.

In the oil heartland of the United States, the speech was considered “very positive”, although they see the minister as “the last bullet, the last credible option”to be able to negotiate.

Massa said that he seeks to position the country as a “central player in the energy security agenda” at a time of global energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine. It is a message that he repeated in Washington to the main advisers to President Joe Biden, who are very interested in the subject, and deepens it in this immense city of glass skyscrapers, which is surrounded by rich oil wells.

Massa spoke at the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute, considered the world’s leading powerhouse for energy analysis.

Executives from the main companies with an interest in Vaca Muerta like Chevron, Shell, Exxon, Total, BP, Pan American Energy, Axion among others, and investment analysts on energy issues also listened to his presentation.

Massa was accompanied by the Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royón; the president of YPF, Pablo González; Agustín Gerez, president of AIEASA, the former Enarsa, and Alejandro Monteiro, Minister of Energy of Neuquén, and Gustavo Martínez Pandiani, his international adviser.

In his opening statement, he said that one of his challenges was to face “the changes so that each sector can feel protagonist and dare to invest in Argentina”. And encourage “clear rules that can be met.” She said that she had “the responsibility to build state policies that allow them to invest in the long term.”

Massa spoke of a regulatory framework for the oil companies to expand the development of Vaca Muerta in exchange for allow them to have a greater availability of foreign currency to transfer profits abroadr, which was something that the oil companies affected by the stocks have been claiming.

It would be implemented from a resolution of the scheme implemented in the government of Cristina Kirchner and that allowed companies to be compensated with flexibility in terms of business and tax benefits for those that meet certain exploration, investment and drilling parameters. In principle, this agreement benefited Chevron, which was a pioneer in Vaca Muerta, but it was never implemented. The Government seeks to extend it to the entire sector.

the encounter”It was very positive.” said to Clarion Francisco Monaldi, director of the Energy Center of the Baker Institute, present at the meeting that was held behind closed doors. “It raises the central issues that the companies wanted to hear in terms of giving importance to issues of infrastructure, exports, completing the gas pipelines.” he said he.

“There is a perceptible change in companies in terms of the feeling that it is being given a priority that this sector did not have before,” he added. But he expressed some caution: “Of course companies have a normal skepticism, like any company in the midst of a macroeconomic crisis with a government that doesn’t have much time left,” referring to next year’s elections.

In the meetings there were many questions and claims. There are expectation among companies because they feel that with the arrival of Massa to Economy there is an “interlocutor” with political weight to be able to take measures for the sector.

In fact, Professor Mark Jones, who was the host at the Baker Institute, dared to compare him for his ability to “build bridges” with James Baker, former Secretary of State for Ronald Reagan and George Bush Sr., whom he honors your institute.

The fact is that the sector comes with a baggage of “great pessimism”, which some compare to the 2001 crisis, and the list of requests is long: that the stocks be eased, that the restriction on input imports be lifted, that the dividends abroad, among others. They believe that Massa can solve some of these obstacles.

Jones then was more realistic against Clarion. He said that it is not known if Massa is going to fulfill what he promises, but that today is “the last bullet, the last credible option, someone who has the ability to speak and negotiate with the entire political spectrum, to speak with the United States and the companies. “You don’t walk into a room and look at them like enemies.”

Bryan Pickett, General Manager of ExxonMobil Uconventionals, called the meeting “productive” and added that “it is important for the development of the sector that the industry continues to work with all levels of government and stakeholders to facilitate policies that increase efficiency, productivity and competitiveness of resource development in Vaca Muerta”. And he added that this Friday’s meeting “goes along that line and is extremely positive.”

Massa is cautious. He often tells businessmen that he does not have the magic wand and asks for patience. to stabilize the economy and generate profits for the sectors. But he also made the industry happy with the announcement of the implementation of the Gas ar 5 plan, key to increasing gas production and guaranteeing the filling of the new gas pipelines. He also said that he intended to move forward with the bidding on the pending infrastructure.

He then held separate meetings with authorities from ExxonMobil and later with those from Chevron, BPX Energy, BP and Total. At noon she had lunch with representatives of the Chamber of Special Petroleum Operations Companies and later will visit Chevron’s global operations monitoring center.

Massa will return to Washington tonight, where the rest of his team finalizes the details of the review of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund. On Monday he has two key meetings: one with David Lipton at the Treasury Department and one at the Fund with managing director Kristalina Georgieva.