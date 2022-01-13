“In the US they would have sued those children of p …”

FLORENCE – “Juventus is listed on the Milan stock exchange. The club’s stock price fell about a third in the days following the investigation news (from Covisoc, ed). If the same events had occurred in a company listed in the United States, shareholders who had suffered losses would sue those motherfuckers (sons of p … in English, ed) “. In an interview released to the ‘Financial Times’ last November and released only in the last few hours, the president of Fiorentina Rocco Commisso talks about his relationship with the economy and politics of Italian football, launching a attack on Juventus number one Andrea Agnelli : “There are also jealousies, it’s true. Because who else did what I did in Italy? Do you want me to list them? Not the Lambs. The grandfather, perhaps, not the grandchildren. Not Gordon Singer at Milan. Not that Suning guy. They use other people’s money“.

Commission on Vlahovic and the prosecutors

“Dusan Vlahovic grew up here and should be gratefulwhatever happens, to the club that got him where he is“. This is how Commisso comments on the choice of the young Serbian striker not to renew his contract expiring on 30 June 2023. In the article, which also presents a focus on the history of the Italian-American entrepreneur, there is also space for the sudden divorce with Gattuso, hired at the beginning of the season and replaced in summer as an Italian, and on his battle against a certain way of acting of the prosecutors, siding alongside the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino: “The more I live in this crazy sport, the more I realize how messed up it is“. It’s still: “The fans love me, but up to a certain point. That point is the extent to which ‘I win and spend money’“.

Commisso on Viola Park, Franchi and Fiorentina’s ambitions

The piece also mentions the ‘Viola Park’sports center under construction in Bagno a Ripoli, which for Commisso “will leave its mark“even if the owner of Fiorentina claims that the “delays and the changes entailed additional costs of over € 20 million“. The purple president, speaking instead of the Franchi stadium, bound in some of its parts by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, defined the spiral staircases and the Marathon Tower “the grossest thing that’s ever been invented“to then reiterate: “For compete with the top 20 teams in Europe we have to achieve, in one way or another, the same levels of income. How do we get there? Through stadium revenues“.