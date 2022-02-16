In the USA, the priest gets the formula wrong for decades: thousands have to be re-baptized

The error was discovered in mid-2021 and after the appropriate checks, the bishop of the diocese, Thomas Olmsted, informed the faithful with an official communication published on the church’s website: “After a careful study by diocesan officials – we read – and after consulting the Congregation for Doctrine of faith in Rome “it was decided that the formula used by the parish priest “We baptize you in the name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” ncannot be considered acceptable because “it is not the community that baptizes a person”, the bishop said, “but it is Christ, and He alone, who presides over all the sacraments, and therefore it is Jesus who baptizes”.

Therefore, all to be redone. “I am sincerely sorry – writes the bishop – that this error has caused an interruption in the sacramental life of a certain number of faithful. This is why I undertake to take every necessary step to remedy the situation for all those who have been hit. “

There are several hundred faithful, given that for more than two decades Father Arango has been moving forward with his formula. And these people have arrived, again on the diocese’s website, the priest’s apologies: “It saddens me to learn that I have performed invalid baptisms during my priestly ministry by regularly using an incorrect formula. I deeply regret my mistake. ”