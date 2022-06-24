In the video, North West plays the beauty influencer and tests her mother Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics brand

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter is getting in on the beauty tutorial game as she tries out her mom’s new skincare line, SKKN by Kim.

Kim Kardashian seems to have found a new beauty ambassador to represent her cosmetics brand: her own daughter, North West. The reality TV star, who just launched her skincare range dubbed SKKN by Kim (after she suspended her KKW Beauty makeup line), enlisted her 9-year-old to test her new products.

In a video posted as a “story” on Kim Kardashian’s official Instagram account on June 23, we see North West facing the camera, applying different creams to her face and around her eyes one after the other. Then, she plunges her fingers again into one of the SKKN jars. “North approves”, writes his mother in comment of this mini tutorial.

The Kardashian children, future beauty influencers

It would seem that the children of the three Kardashian sisters have already been introduced to the world of cosmetics and hairdressing despite their young age. A few months ago, it was Khloe Kardashian who tested makeup products on her 4-year-old daughter True’s face, which was given a makeover with blue eyeshadow and red lipstick. More recently, the eldest of the siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, shaved her 7-year-old son Reign’s head in an Iroquois crest style. A new haircut arousing the indignation of its subscribers in the comments under the photos shared on Instagram

Will North West follow in the footsteps of her mother and aunt Kylie Jenner, becoming a beauty influencer in turn? All this seems to amuse him a lot in any case.