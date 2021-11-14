in the wake of Super Mario Sunshine

The relationship between the Smurfs and the gaming world was certainly not born yesterday. The first video game dedicated to the little blue men, Smurf: Rescue in Gargamel’s Castle for Atari 2600 and ColeCovision, dates back to 1982, and on the other hand we are talking about the tie-in of a series of comic books whose editorial life even began at the end of the fifties, a historical moment not exactly around the corner. Old stuff, we could say, were it not for a massive and never interrupted merchandising – as well as for a couple of bad films in the cinema – which allowed Peyo’s imaginative imagination not to get lost in the folds of time.

Returning to the gaming front, however, there was no mention of the seven-year-old Smurfs, that is, from the release of the mobile episode The Smurfs Epic Run; a time gap more than enough to extinguish the interest of any player, whether or not they are fans of paper or television appointments. If today the industry is ready to re-propose its exploits in an interactive way, it is thanks to the French of Microids, those to whom we owe a new, classic platformer titled Felleaf Mission, available to anyone, by birth date, who wants to discover the natural wonders of the Smurfs’ Village, making the acquaintance of its inhabitants “about two apples high or a little more”.

Weeding

Narratively speaking we are the usual: Gargamel wants to catch the Smurfs and to do so he has devised another of his own. As a good sorcerer, he has in fact produced a magical and malevolent plant, the Fel Leaf, capable not only of poisoning every corner of the forest, but also of trapping the smurfy wayfarers among its treacherous roots. It is therefore necessary to create an antidote as soon as possible, bread for the teeth of the Papa Smurf who, however, certainly cannot compose the potion without first having all the necessary ingredients in his hands: a set of very special elements, not even to say hidden in the most disparate points of the environment that surrounds the village.

They will think about gathering them Strongman, Quattrocchi, Cook and Smurfette, absolute protagonists of this adventurous tale, not without the help of a particular sanitizing device assembled by Inventor for the occasion: the Smurfizer. Halfway between a watering can and a vacuum cleaner, the object is the pivot around which the whole rotates Smurfs: Fel Leaf Mission gameplay, which in turn embodies – even in a rather blatant way – a playful spirit almost identical to that of his majesty Super Mario Sunshine (by the way, here is our review of Super Mario 3D All Stars).

Therefore, with the Smuffer, subject to a short cooldown after each use, we advance by flooding everything and everyone with herbicide, greening the contaminated grass with the sound of sprays, sucking and rejecting the smallest obstacles; even, in the advanced stages, using the jet of the instrument to take horizontal shots, or in order to hover in mid-air as if you were wearing a jetpack.

Of course, the use of the Smurfizer is paired with a progression in which the jumping action is required continuously and concerns both the movements between surfaces and bouncing mushrooms as well as the instants of combat, which are not predominant, but not even absent. If the moments of struggle do their duty it is thanks to the discreet range of pestiferous enemies, each type of which asks to be faced with a specific attack: some must be annihilated with the aforementioned herbicidal gun, others with a simple leap in the head, others again after having “dethroned” them by a wooden perch. As for the hard and pure platforming, Don’t expect a precise collision system from Felleaf Mission to the pixel, a problem that can nevertheless be overcome if we consider the very low level of challenge offered by experience.

The production does not hide its intent for a second, addressing purely to an audience of novice gamers, the only ones who could fully appreciate a pace that, in its about four hours in duration, turns out to be all in all relaxing, although extremely guided and linear. A linearity that, to be honest, often tends to lead to monotony: mainly the fault of a poor level design, led to repeat the same, few solutions over all five chapters that make up the adventure.

Small ancient world

The girlish aims of Felleaf Mission therefore emerge clearly from the first moments in-game, and moreover it would have been naive to demand something different from a title based on a universe, that of the Smurfs, historically aimed at children. Precisely in the face of this it is therefore worth asking whether the Microids work, even from the aesthetic side, actually has the credentials to captivate this particular audience, where, looking at the genre of platform games, the competition is not lacking and is indeed quite fierce. Speaking of platformers with a seductive glance, in fact, we advise you to read our review of Ori and the Will of the Wisp.

The answer is not obvious, because if it is true that the characters and environments invented decades ago by Peyo can still count on a remarkable intrinsic charm, it certainly cannot be said that their latest digital incarnation enjoys the same appeal. The Smurfs: Fel Leaf Mission looks like a game that is several generations old, stuck to past standards especially in terms of image niceness, although a good optimization job does everything possible to balance the issue (at least on Sony systems, where we tested it).

From the technical backwardness derives a series of colorful settings but graphically quite bare, if only differentiated enough to avoid the risk of visual repetitiveness: there is the village but also the dam, the swamp and the castle, perhaps the best stage. Luckily, a not bad audio sector will accompany the journey, full of cheerful music in perfect harmony with the style of the staging.

Always staying on the sound, unfortunately there is no dubbing in Italian – while it is present in other European languages ​​- and it is therefore necessary to rely on subtitles, in any case enslaved by an expressive and convincing English voice acting.