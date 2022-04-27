«In the world 21 great and disruptive outbreaks». Cases doubled in one year

Unicef ​​and WHO sound the alarm on 21 “large and disruptive outbreaks” of measles reported all over the world. Cases increased by 79% in the first two months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, and “conditions are ripe for serious epidemics of vaccine-preventable diseases”.

We are, they warn, in a situation of risk of a «perfect storm». Agencies are concerned that measles outbreaks may also herald outbreaks of other diseases that don’t spread as quickly. In addition to its direct effect on the body, which can be lethal, the measles virus also weakens the immune system and makes the child more vulnerable to other infectious diseases such as pneumonia and diarrhea, even for months after measles infection among those who survive. Nearly 17,338 measles cases were reported worldwide in January and February 2022, up from 9,665 in the first two months of 2021.

Measles outbreaks, the causes

In 2020, 23 million children skipped basic vaccinations, the highest number since 2009 and 3.7 million more than in 2019. As of April 1, 2022, 57 campaigns for vaccine-preventable diseases in 43 countries that were planned since the start of the pandemic, have been postponed, impacting 203 million people, most of whom are children. Of these, 19 are measles campaigns, exposing 73 million children to measles risk. In Ukraine, the 2019 measles recovery campaign was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later due to the war. Countries with the largest measles outbreaks since last year include Somalia, Yemen, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Ethiopia.

“Insufficient measles vaccination coverage is the main reason for outbreaks wherever they occur.” «The risk of major epidemics – reads a joint note – has increased as communities have relaxed the practices of social distancing and other prevention measures against COVID-19 implemented during the most acute phase of the pandemic. In addition, with millions of people displaced by conflicts and crises, including in Ukraine, Ethiopia, Somalia and Afghanistan, disruptions to routine and COVID-19 vaccination services, lack of clean water and sanitation, and overcrowding increases the risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks ”.