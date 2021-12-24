in the worst case scenario, they return within hours of the match against Barcelona

See you at who knows when: Koulibaly, Anguissa And Ounas they left, like all their companions, for the Christmas holidays, but their return will not be scheduled for the match against Juventus, the absence of the three will last much longer. Corriere dello Sport talks about it.

Latest news Naples

“After Santo Stefano they will fly in retreat, they will prepare for the Africa Cup scheduled in Cameroon from January 9th to February 6th, they will return to Italy only at the end of the course of their respective national teams. The risk, which Spalletti has calculated, is that – in the worst case scenario – the absence could extend up to seven missed matches, with the return just a few hours from the match against Barcelona, ​​17 February, for the first leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League. . The unknown Osimhen resists, but it will not last long: at the end of the month the Nigerian striker will undergo a check to see if he can (as he wishes) join his team mates “