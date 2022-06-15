In the worst moment of her life, Shakira celebrated a happy news

Colombian singer Shakira He is going through one of the most bittersweet moments of his life. On the one hand, in her personal life, she separated from her partner after 12 years of relationship and her 90-year-old father suffered a fall that caused him a strong blow to the head. On the other hand, in her working life, the one born in Barranquilla celebrated the 100 million views that his new song “Congratulations”.

Since this song came out, it has gone viral all over the world thanks to its catchy rhythm and the dance movements that the Colombian practices. These dance steps became a challenge on the networks and thousands of followers from all over the planet imitate her on her personal accounts.

In his official profile Instagram, Shakira announced happy news that has to do with this great musical theme. “Congratulations” exceeded 100 million views in Youtube and the Colombian celebrated it by sharing a video of it along with a message that says the following: “My team just told me that the video for ‘I congratulate you’ has already exceeded 100 million views! They are the best fans in the world! Thank you for so much support and love!”

On the other hand, after separating from her partner, Gerard Piqué, Shakira He is analyzing the opportunity to leave Spain to live in Miami with his children. This is not confirmed because she needs the authorization of the Barcelona player to take her children out of the country. Shakira He is currently working as a jury in the reality show “Dancing With Myself” which is recorded in the United States. This would be one of the reasons for the artist to continue her life in that country.