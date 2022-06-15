Entertainment

In the worst moment of her life, Shakira celebrated a happy news

Colombian singer Shakira He is going through one of the most bittersweet moments of his life. On the one hand, in her personal life, she separated from her partner after 12 years of relationship and her 90-year-old father suffered a fall that caused him a strong blow to the head. On the other hand, in her working life, the one born in Barranquilla celebrated the 100 million views that his new song “Congratulations”.

Since this song came out, it has gone viral all over the world thanks to its catchy rhythm and the dance movements that the Colombian practices. These dance steps became a challenge on the networks and thousands of followers from all over the planet imitate her on her personal accounts.

