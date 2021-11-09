In the year of Covid (and Brexit), Italians who move to the United Kingdom grow by 33.5%

Over 5.6 million Italians residing abroad, + 3% in the year Covid

As of 1 January 2021, the structural community of compatriots residing abroad is made up of 5,652,080 people, 9.5% of the more than 59.2 million Italians residing in Italy. While Italy has lost almost 384,000 residents in its territory (Istat figure), it has gained 166,000 abroad (AIRE figure): an increase in presence abroad of 3% in the last year. Of the more than 5.6 million subscribers, 45.5% are between 18 and 49 years old (over 2.5 million), 15% are minors (approximately 848,000 of which 6.8% are under 10 years) and 20.3% are over 65 (over 1.1 million of which 10.7%, i.e. around 600,000, are over 75 years old).

Argentina, Germany and Switzerland are the largest communities

There are three large communities of Italian citizens registered with Aire: in order, Argentina (884.187, 15.6% of the total), Germany (801.082, 14.2%), Switzerland (639.508, 11.3%). The communities resident in Brazil (just over 500,000, 8.9%), France (about 444,000, 7.9%), the United Kingdom (over 412,000, 7.3%) and the United States follow at a distance. (almost 290 thousand, 5.1%).

Sicily first for departures, followed by Lombardy and Campania

Sicily, with over 798 thousand registrations, is the region with the largest community of residents abroad. It is followed at a distance by Lombardy (+561 thousand), Campania (almost 531 thousand), Lazio (almost 489 thousand), Veneto (+479 thousand) and Calabria (+430 thousand).

Mattarella, Italians abroad inestimable value

In a message sent on the occasion of the presentation of the report, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella recalled that “the community of Italian descendants in the world is estimated at about one hundred and eighty million people, in addition to the more than six million Italian citizens residing in the ‘abroad. The human, cultural and professional significance of this presence – added the Head of State – is of inestimable value in the context of that soft-power that allows our country to be placed among those whose model of life enjoys the greatest attraction and consideration. “.

Pensions abroad are 2.4% of the total

During 2020, INPS paid a total of 13,816,971 pensions and those abroad (330,472) represent approximately 2.4% of the total. This percentage, which may seem insignificant, has a very important value for the social security institution because we are well aware that it is an ever-expanding phenomenon considering the constant increase in departures of Italians abroad. This trend will generate new pensions to be paid out under an international totalisation regime and to be paid not only for those who return to Italy after the experience gained elsewhere, but also for those who decide to stay in the foreign country that hosted them. This is not a long-term forecast: many of the current emigrants, in fact, fall into the 40-50 and 50-60 age group. Last year alone, immigrants between 35 and 64 years of age represented 35% of the total, with an increase of 24% in the last 5 years. This means that the number of pensions affected by international aggregation is destined to increase considerably.