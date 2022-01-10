in the year of the boycott MJ Rodriguez, transgender, is best actress

by Marianna Grazi

A strange ceremony, without the fanfare of past editions, but rather in the most absolute reserve and silence. There Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced in the night between 9 and 10 January the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes through his social platforms, in a ceremony without stars, red carpet and live streaming or TV. And without the participation of other journalists besides those of the organization.

An appointment, the 79th in the history of awards, truly sui generis, due to the controversy unleashed on the eve of last year’s edition, when the Los Angeles Times revealed the – to say the least – poor inclusiveness of the association of the Hollywood foreign press, organizer of the event itself. Which among its then 87 members, according to the newspaper, included only one black journalist. And clumsy attempts at reform were not enough to prevent not only the network Nbc refused to air the 2022 awards ceremony, but also that most of the nominated actors and artists decided to boycott a possible live delivery of prizes. In the absence of the lavish gala, the Hfpa was forced to opt for a live Twitter, but without videos or photos, in which the announcements of the winners were interspersed with the list of philanthropic initiatives financed by the group. A belated attempt at redemption, at least for this year.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez first transgender woman awarded as best actress

But there is certainly a positive and inclusive note. And who knows, for the organization, this may not be the first concrete step to return to the limelight with greater awareness of the values ​​that matter. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has in fact become the first transgender actress ever to win a Golden Globe, winning the award as Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her role as Blanca Evangelista in Poses. The same Rodriguez who, on another important occasion, the Emmy Awards, had already broken a taboo, becoming the first trans woman to be nominated always for the award for best female performer and always for the Netflix series. A very successful show, in which, in the spirit of maximum inclusiveness, the absolute star is Billy Porter, recently confessed to HIV.

A historic victory, therefore, that of MJ Rodriguez at the Golden Globes, which the 31-year-old wanted to celebrate live on Instagram, confessing to all her followers (over 1 million) her immense joy. “This is for all LGBTQAI people, Black, Latin, Asian, the many beautiful multicolored rainbow present all over the strange world … This is for all of you “

Phrases that he then reported in a post, also on his profile, in which we read his satisfaction not so much – not only – for the award received but for what it can represent. Rodriguez in fact writes:

“OMG OMGGG !!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You’re talking about a scary birthday present! Thank you! This it is the key that will open the door to many other talented young people. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see a young Latina black girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds of others with love. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI children WE ARE HERE the door is open now reach for the stars!!!!! “. In conclusion, he also wanted to acknowledge the merit of his fellow candidates, namely Jennifer Aniston, Uzo Aduba, Elisabeth Moss and Christine Baranski: “We are queens to the candidates. I am so happy to share the space with you! Each of you women is phenomenal, ”she said.

All the winners of the 79th edition

To triumph were, in absolute, The Power of the Dog for Best Drama Film (as well as Best Director and Best Supporting Actor, 25-year-old Kodi Smit-McPhee) and West Side Story between musicals and comedy (as well as with Rachel Zegler best actress and Arianna DeBose best supporting actor). Awarded in the television section of the miniseries, too Kate Winslet for Murder in Easttown And Michael Keaton for Dopesick. Disappointment for Italy, because It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, nominated among the best foreign films, was beaten by Drive My Car by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Best Drama Film: The power of the dog

Best Movie – Comedy or Musical: West Side Story

Best Director: Jane Campion for The power of the dog

Best Actor in a Drama: Will Smith for King Richard

Best Actress in a Drama: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Music: Andrew Garfield for Tick, tick… Boom!

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical: Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee for The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress: Arianna DeBose for West Side Story

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Best Score: Hans Zimmer for Dunes

Best Original Song: “No Time to Die”, No Time to Die

Best Animated Film: Encanto

Best Foreign Language Film: Drive my Car

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Comedy Series: Hacks

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong for Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series: MJ Rodriguez for Poses

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart for Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries: The Underground Railroad

Best Actress in a Miniseries: Kate Winslet for Murder in Easttown

Best Actor in a Miniseries: Michael Keaton for Dopesick

Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook for Succession

Best Supporting Actor: O Yeong-Su per Squid Game