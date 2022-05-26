In their day, this is what the children of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres look like

Mark Anthony In addition to being one of the most recognized artists in the world, he owns a large family. Throughout his life, the talented singer has had relationships that have marked a before and after in him. He currently has six children from three different loves, of which two became his wives.

The singer of the song “Live my life” He married for the first time on May 9, 2000 with the Puerto Rican model Diana Torres. From that relationship the famous singer had two children, their names are Christian Y Ryan Muniz Torres. The first was born on February 5, 2001 and the youngest, two years later, on August 16, 2003. Both have a great relationship with his father.

Currently the children of this famous ex-partner are 21 and 18 years old respectively. Every time they appear on the networks, they capture everyone’s eyes because of the great resemblance they have to their father. For many, these children are the ones who most resemble the legendary Latin singer. her mother, Diana Torres He made a publication that left everyone captivated.

Marc Anthony with his children and his ex-wife, Dayanara Torres.

in your feed Instagram the winner of the contest Miss Universe 1993 shared a video where you can not only see how the children of Mark Anthony but also how united they are and the great love they have for each other. In the description of the post, Dayanara wrote the following sentence: “Happy #BrothersDay. The Most Beautiful Love I Know… My Cristian & My Ryan.”