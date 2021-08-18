in therapy during lockdown

The quarantine has put even the best of us to the test. And even the most in love – according to the standard given by the number of social posts with your partner complete with declarations of eternal love. How Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez. Who had to postpone the long-awaited wedding. And they ended up in therapy.

This was revealed by the pop star and actress in the interview with the monthly Allure. Revealing that she and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez also needed the help of a therapist to deal with the months of the lockdown. “It was actually really nice. We had to work on ourselves. We entered therapy, ”explained the 51-year-old artist. “I think it was really useful for us and for our relationship.”

Also because, continued J.Lo, she and her boyfriend faced quarantine in diametrically opposed ways. “In the beginning it was: Wow, this is different. We were all filled with anxiety. We and the rest of the world. We started trying things together. We played baseball in the garden or painted. We had never been able to do those things together. And so I tried to take advantage of it ». But the news did not last long. «I miss being creative and running at 150 per hour. But Alex, just him of all, is the one who tells me: “I love it. I love staying at home. I love managing my appointments via zoom. I like to know that the children are here and that you are always ”».

This is why the therapy has done the couple so much good. That in 2020 he had to postpone the fairytale wedding he had been planning for months to a later date. For now, everything is at a standstill on that front. On the other hand, however, the gossip machine has been set in motion. And boyfriends Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez struggle to stop her.

All the fault of the utterances of a starlet of the reality show Southern Charm, Madison LeCroy. Which declared, then half-retracted, a flirtation with the former baseball star. It seems that the two know and follow each other on social networks. And this is, more or less, enough to identify Alex Rodriguez with the man with whom LeCroy had cheated on her boyfriend. “We talked on the phone. This is the truth, ”the girl told the site PageSix. Confessing, between the lines, to have magnified this fact a little. “But there was never anything physical between us. We never had any kind of… nothing. He is just an acquaintance. We talked to each other a few times. but it’s all very innocent ». But in the world of reality shows with stars and stripes, we talk about nothing else …

