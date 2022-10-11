In these cities in the United States, you can live well with less than 1,500 dollars a month

A recent study by GoBankingRates revealed the cheapest cities to live in the United States. In the following cities you can reside with a monthly income of less than $1,500.00 USD.It is true that many people do not measure the effects of prices to decide on one area or another. However, others do analyze every detail of the city selected to reside in the United States. In the process, several factors are evaluated that allow the best decision to be made in this regard.

Going back to the aforementioned investigation, $1,500.00 USD was taken as the ceiling figure because it is the average figure that a retiree in the United States receives. Hence, older adults end up in cheaper cities to spend the rest of their lives.

Cheapest cities to live in the United States

In Odessa, Texas, you live very well and with little money. In fact, the cost of living there is only $1385.00 USD per month. Its traditional Texan style and its tourist attractions attract more than one American. Its landmark is The Historic White-Pool House.

We’re going to Fort Wayne, Indiana. There they live with $1,397.29 USD per month. It is a very quiet and familiar place. Various interesting activities can be carried out there, especially aimed at older adults.

In St. Cloud, Minnesota, the cost of living is $1404.64 USD on average per month. You can enjoy Lake George and Clemens Gardens among other natural attractions. The city is far from the metropolis but just that makes it more charming.

In Louisiana there is an amazing city to live. This is Lake Charles, with a monthly cost of $1446.59 USD. This city located between Houston and New Orleans is still unknown to many Americans.

In fifth place appears Lawton, Oklahoma. The cost of living is $1483.75 USD and it boasts sites like the Museum of the Great Plains, The Holy City and the Medicine Park Aquarium.

The last seat belongs to Lansing, Michigan. There you can live with $1485.48 USD per month and enjoy multiple historical and tourist places.