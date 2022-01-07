in this case do you lose your money?

It may happen that the ATM does not work well, and that the operations in progress fail. So what happens?

The ATMs, more correctly ATMs, are automatic devices generally installed at credit institutions. As of today it is remarkably decreased the number of ATM present in the cities, and it is estimated that in many Italian municipalities there is not even one. At the same time, the number of branches increased generic ATMs, not connected to any specific bank but only to the circuits on which the debit or credit card is supported.

They are usually present near commercial establishments such as newsstands. In general, ATMs are used for numerous operations, including telephone top-ups or prepaid cards; but the most frequent is undoubtedly the cash withdrawal. Even though electronic money has largely replaced paper money, it is always a good idea not to be without cash.

But while this is not common, ATMs can also be prone to failures. What can you do in case a the withdrawal was not successful? Is the amount subtracted from the current account anyway?

ATM, what happens in this situation?

In case it cash dispenser used for cash withdrawals either broken down, two possible situations can follow. The first is that the operation does not go through at all, and that this is reported directly on the screen and the debit card returned. In this case the operation is simply canceled, with no consequence on the current account.

Read also: Poste Italiane: the announcement on the average stocks of 2020

In another case, however, precisely due to a fault, the cash withdrawal operation seems to have been successful, the ATM shows the usual wording “Withdraw the money within 30 seconds” on the screen, but nothing comes out. At that point what to do? Is the operation counted on the current account even if nothing has been received?

Read also: Rai fee, who has several properties will pay more?

The suggestion of Spa ATM, the company that deals with the ATM circuit, is: “In case of non-payment of cash, you can request the re-credit of the sums to your bank or issuing institution, reporting the incident. The latter will activate the necessary checks with the bank or the institution that manages the ATM and return the sums charged if they find that the payment has not actually been made “.