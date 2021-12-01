in this case everything is lost

Savings books at the post office are a popular way to deposit money. But be careful not to wait too long

THE savings books they are an all-Italian way to deposit money, especially those postal. The advantage is that they are guaranteed by the state and have no opening, closing, management costs etc.

There are now many types of postal booklets, even if several have been eliminated, such as bearer booklets, which in the most serious cases were used for unlawful trafficking. Instead, the nominality of a postal booklet, especially with the anti-money laundering and anti-tax evasion laws, has become essential in cash movements, whether it is cash or electronic money.

At the same time, the nominality of a booklet guarantees its value property, with all its contents. But since they are free, it can happen that postal books are opened and left there without touching them for a long time, so what happens?

What happens to the dormant postal books?

As already mentioned, it is not uncommon for savings or gifts to be placed on a postal book. Especially if the deposit amount is not large, it can happen that they remain there for many years, or even be forgotten.

These are called i dormant postal books, that is, those that have not been handled by the owner for more than 10 years, not subjected to procedures or operational blocks that prevent the handling of the sums and that have a balance greater than 100 euros. The dormant postal books, that is, in the absence of a balance request, withdrawal or payment for over 10 years, come closed by the Italian Post Office.

The balances of the dormant booklets come transferred to the Fund managed by Consap established pursuant to art. 1, paragraph 343, of law no. 266/2005 and governed by the Regulation referred to in Presidential Decree 22 June 2007 n. 116.