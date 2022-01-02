In this group people share the most beautiful rooms they could find and here are 48 photos of the best
Depending on the fashions that come and go, there are some buildings in the world that have incredibly designed rooms inside that leave anyone with the fortune to admire them.
1 # Bathroom with white and green tiles in Berlin, Germany
2 # Mila Kunis’ living room
3 # Atrium with balcony in an Italian-style residence in Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, California
There is a group on the Reddit platform where people enjoy sharing photos of the most amazing rooms and fascinating that they managed to find and, in fact, it is the perfect community for lovers of good design and for all those who are looking for inspiration for modernize own home.
4 # Living room with vaulted ceiling and built-in bookcase in a Tudor Revival style home, Los Feliz, Los Angeles
5 # Glass-walled cafe offering stunning ocean views in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, South Korea
6 # The gorgeous design of this dark bedroom in Lviv, Ukraine
Experts in the interior decoration affirm that a house as well as being beautiful to look at must also be functional, since in the case of a bad design you could find yourself in difficulty even to carry out the most daily actions. simple.
7 # High ceiling remodeled kitchen on a 1950s ranch in California
8 # Double height industrial loft with open living area, Brazil (project by Gustsavo Dias)
9 # Handmade and unevenly arranged tiles in the bathroom of a remodeled 1870 house, Pacific Heights, San Francisco
For example, it doesn’t matter how cute she is and enjoyable a kitchen if in the latter there are no shelves necessary to be able to cook, or an environment designed with particular materials e difficult to clean will not be a comfortable place to live.
10 # A cozy bohemian kitchen in an apartment in Kollum, the Netherlands
11 # House with floor-to-ceiling windows on the shores of Lake Chickamauga, Tennessee
12 # Hotel located in an ancient 11th century building overlooking the Amalfi Coast, Ravello, Campania
For this, in addition to taking into account their own personal tastes, you need to be aware of the spaces available and the entire context of the house to avoid living in a place that is not very functional and, above all, not very comfortable.
13 # Living room with a high ceiling surrounded by the tropical vegetation of Bali, Indonesia
14 # Double height bookcase with fireplace
15 # House with huge windows surrounded by forest, Bowen Island, British Columbia, Canada
16 # Beautiful apartment in Paris with a breathtaking view of the Eiffel Tower
17 # Bathroom with a view in a refurbished house in Edinburgh, Scotland
18 # Gorgeous white-tiled bathroom on a modern farmhouse in Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
19 # Bathroom with blue geometric tiles reaching the ceiling
20 # A refurbished English country house
21 # Wonderful living room of a house in Finland located by the lake
22 # Beautiful bathroom full of plants with a great winter view, Toronto
23 # Dark colors for an apartment in Paris
24 # House of Scientists in Lviv, Ukraine
25 # Renovation of a 17th century Catalan farmhouse (by Joan Lao)
26 # Small garden guest house, South Pasadena, Los Angeles County, California
27 # Tiled arched shower in a house in North West Sydney, Australia
28 # Sage green kitchen in a remodeled Victorian home, Southport, Fairfield, Connecticut
29 # Breathtaking view of Walter Peak from a lodging on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown, New Zealand
30 # Swimming pool of the Landa Hotel in Burgos, Spain, photographed by Ana Himes
31 # A small garden in the House of Small Wonder in Berlin
32 # Winter shelter overlooking snow covered trees in Rovaniemi, Lapland, Finland
33 # Library in Munich, Germany
34 # A minimalist hotel room in the mountains of Turkey (design by Selami Bektaş)
35 # A Basque artist bought land with the ruins of a 16th century church that had been abandoned for decades. After 3 years of renovations, here is the definitive look of his new home in the north of Spain
36 # A small country house in Sapanca, Turkey
37 # Garden window in a restored 19th century Victorian house, Dublin, Ireland
38 # The pool area of Riad Yasmine, a hotel located in Marrakech, Morocco
39 # Country kitchen in a renovated 19th century farmhouse in Menorca
40 # Renovated kitchen in an abandoned house in the “Tamchen” hacienda on the Mexican peninsula of Yucatán
41 # House overlooking the South Pacific Ocean in the coastal village of Matanzas, Chile
42 # A hotel room in Jordan
43 # Bright and plant-filled kitchen in the small town of Morpeth in north-east England
44 # Home with Stunning Views in Aspen, Colorado
45 # Green living room with stone fireplace and lots of plants, Winnipeg, Canada
46 # Kitchen with blue cabinets and a patio door, Saint Paul, Minnesota
47 # A lovely veranda in Berlin, Germany
48 # Remodeled wet bar in a 1910 row house, Boston, Massachusetts
