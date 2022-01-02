News

In this group people share the most beautiful rooms they could find and here are 48 photos of the best

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 mins ago
0 17 5 minutes read

Depending on the fashions that come and go, there are some buildings in the world that have incredibly designed rooms inside that leave anyone with the fortune to admire them.

1 # Bathroom with white and green tiles in Berlin, Germany

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

2 # Mila Kunis’ living room

Reddit / forestpunk

3 # Atrium with balcony in an Italian-style residence in Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, California

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

There is a group on the Reddit platform where people enjoy sharing photos of the most amazing rooms and fascinating that they managed to find and, in fact, it is the perfect community for lovers of good design and for all those who are looking for inspiration for modernize own home.

4 # Living room with vaulted ceiling and built-in bookcase in a Tudor Revival style home, Los Feliz, Los Angeles

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

5 # Glass-walled cafe offering stunning ocean views in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, South Korea

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

6 # The gorgeous design of this dark bedroom in Lviv, Ukraine

Reddit / beersjob

Experts in the interior decoration affirm that a house as well as being beautiful to look at must also be functional, since in the case of a bad design you could find yourself in difficulty even to carry out the most daily actions. simple.

7 # High ceiling remodeled kitchen on a 1950s ranch in California

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

8 # Double height industrial loft with open living area, Brazil (project by Gustsavo Dias)

Reddit / beersjob

9 # Handmade and unevenly arranged tiles in the bathroom of a remodeled 1870 house, Pacific Heights, San Francisco

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

For example, it doesn’t matter how cute she is and enjoyable a kitchen if in the latter there are no shelves necessary to be able to cook, or an environment designed with particular materials e difficult to clean will not be a comfortable place to live.

10 # A cozy bohemian kitchen in an apartment in Kollum, the Netherlands

Reddit / sustainedgreeting

11 # House with floor-to-ceiling windows on the shores of Lake Chickamauga, Tennessee

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

12 # Hotel located in an ancient 11th century building overlooking the Amalfi Coast, Ravello, Campania

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

For this, in addition to taking into account their own personal tastes, you need to be aware of the spaces available and the entire context of the house to avoid living in a place that is not very functional and, above all, not very comfortable.

13 # Living room with a high ceiling surrounded by the tropical vegetation of Bali, Indonesia

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

14 # Double height bookcase with fireplace

Reddit / beejeezP0P

15 # House with huge windows surrounded by forest, Bowen Island, British Columbia, Canada

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

16 # Beautiful apartment in Paris with a breathtaking view of the Eiffel Tower

Reddit / FunbaRlow

17 # Bathroom with a view in a refurbished house in Edinburgh, Scotland

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

18 # Gorgeous white-tiled bathroom on a modern farmhouse in Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

19 # Bathroom with blue geometric tiles reaching the ceiling

Reddit / beersjob

20 # A refurbished English country house

Reddit / jackalooz

21 # Wonderful living room of a house in Finland located by the lake

Reddit / beersjob

22 # Beautiful bathroom full of plants with a great winter view, Toronto

Reddit / beejeezP0P

23 # Dark colors for an apartment in Paris

Reddit / Hooverdog

24 # House of Scientists in Lviv, Ukraine

Reddit / Wrathwilde

25 # Renovation of a 17th century Catalan farmhouse (by Joan Lao)

Reddit / coilerknee

26 # Small garden guest house, South Pasadena, Los Angeles County, California

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

27 # Tiled arched shower in a house in North West Sydney, Australia

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

28 # Sage green kitchen in a remodeled Victorian home, Southport, Fairfield, Connecticut

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

29 # Breathtaking view of Walter Peak from a lodging on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown, New Zealand

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

30 # Swimming pool of the Landa Hotel in Burgos, Spain, photographed by Ana Himes

Reddit / Hooverdog

31 # A small garden in the House of Small Wonder in Berlin

Reddit / beersjob

32 # Winter shelter overlooking snow covered trees in Rovaniemi, Lapland, Finland

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

33 # Library in Munich, Germany

Reddit / beejeezP0P

34 # A minimalist hotel room in the mountains of Turkey (design by Selami Bektaş)

Reddit / beersjob

35 # A Basque artist bought land with the ruins of a 16th century church that had been abandoned for decades. After 3 years of renovations, here is the definitive look of his new home in the north of Spain

Reddit / sustainedgreeting

36 # A small country house in Sapanca, Turkey

Reddit / FunbaRlow

37 # Garden window in a restored 19th century Victorian house, Dublin, Ireland

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

38 # The pool area of ​​Riad Yasmine, a hotel located in Marrakech, Morocco

Reddit / Icy_Principle2577

39 # Country kitchen in a renovated 19th century farmhouse in Menorca

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

40 # Renovated kitchen in an abandoned house in the “Tamchen” hacienda on the Mexican peninsula of Yucatán

Reddit / FunbaRlow

41 # House overlooking the South Pacific Ocean in the coastal village of Matanzas, Chile

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

42 # A hotel room in Jordan

Reddit / Teillu

43 # Bright and plant-filled kitchen in the small town of Morpeth in north-east England

Reddit / unloadedquake

44 # Home with Stunning Views in Aspen, Colorado

Reddit / beejeezP0P

45 # Green living room with stone fireplace and lots of plants, Winnipeg, Canada

Reddit / beersjob

46 # Kitchen with blue cabinets and a patio door, Saint Paul, Minnesota

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

47 # A lovely veranda in Berlin, Germany

Reddit / FunbaRlow

48 # Remodeled wet bar in a 1910 row house, Boston, Massachusetts

Reddit / ManiaforBeatles

Scroll down for other interesting articles.

Do you know that we have now opened a new Telegram channel? Request access to not miss our content. CLICK HERE

Which of these rooms did you like the most? Share the content and follow us for other news, stories and curiosities about Curiosando si Learn.

Author

Elena Franchini

My name is Elena and I have always liked to browse here and there to know and know more and more things, places, facts and particular stories from all over the world.


You might be interested in:



Photo of James Reno James Reno14 mins ago
0 17 5 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Croods 2 – A New Era (Movie, 2020)

November 6, 2021

Megan Fox: a lookalike recreates a scene from Jennifer’s Body on TikTok (VIDEO)

September 22, 2021

Rome, breaks through the bus and blocks the Nomentana in order not to wear a mask

September 15, 2021

here is Rachel Green’s lipstick in Friends

September 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button