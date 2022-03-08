“In this kitchen… I’m in charge” | Jota Benz loses patience with Angie Arizaga and prefers to silence her by not being able to stand her screams on TV | RMMN entertainment | BOCONVIP

This Sunday, March 6, “In this kitchen… I’m the boss” premiered. The program hosted by Ethel Well and Yaco Eskenazi had as its first guests Jota Benz and Angie Arizaga, who faced Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid.

The reality boys competed against the singer and his partner preparing a Chinese dish, however, showing their culinary skills was not easy for the members of “Esto es Guerra”.

The “little black” could not help but raise her voice to give her partner instructions and thus be able to win this duel. “Move the pan, move the pan (…) Try love, try. (…) Did you add the garlic to the pan? Love, listen to me”he was heard screaming.

Instead of instructing her partner, Angie only managed to make her screams distract the singer, so, in a fit of anger, he pressed the button to silence her for a minute.

The decision of the “Warrior” provoked the reaction of Angie Arizaga, who was quite uncomfortable at the end of the time when she could not be heard. “Did you just hear me? Jose Luis! (…) At home, we are going to talk seriously about your muteada”, she sentenced.

