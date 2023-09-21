listen to cry of one Child May be related to the release of oxytocin, a chemical that regulates growth breast milk, Once this process starts, after 5 minutes, it starts to subside, allowing mothers to breastfeed their babies. you drink until their hunger is satisfied or they start cry According to Infosys report, a new study published in the journal Nature says the same again.

“These results suggest that brain circuits cause cry It’s not just the behavior that matters lactation“But to maintain the mother’s attention over time and encourage effective care of her offspring even when tired,” says Robert Froemke, lead author of the study.

The study was conducted by researchers at New York University Grossman School of Medicine in the United States. According to the Rights of Children and Adolescents in Mexico, 955.3% you drink Ever received in Mexico from 0 to 1 year Feeding The Beast Till 2021. This percentage was slightly higher in rural locations (96%) than in urban locations (95%).

What is breast milk And its importance?

Feeding The BeastUNICEF reports, provides children you drink They need all the nutrients they need to grow and for their immune systems to fully develop. This is why they, along with the World Health Organization, recommend breast milk become a characteristic element of you drink Newborn babies up to 6 months and up to 2 years are fed a mixture of nutritious food appropriate for their age.

Credit: Canva

Despite its relevance, the Pan American Health Organization highlights that approximately 55% you drink In Latin America and the Caribbean they are breastfed within the first hour after birth. 65% of countries have less than 14 weeks of maternity leave and only 35% of countries have 14 weeks or more.

Another factor also affects Feeding The Beast, adds National Geographic, have medical conditions. Breast surgery can affect the structure of the mammary gland. At the same time, some women do not develop enough breast tissue during puberty. Thyroid problems, diabetes and polycystic ovary syndrome can also affect hormone levels.

Because cry of you drink can affect growth in breast milk,

The research team observed that when a baby rat begins to cry, sound information travels to the posterior intralaminar nucleus of the thalamus. This maternal area sends signals to neurons in the hypothalamus to release oxytocin. Here signals accumulate and bind to proteins that act as chaperones. breast milk,

Credit: Canva

“These findings show how cry The baby’s brain prepares the mother’s brain for breastfeeding. Without such preparation, there may be a delay of several minutes between suction and flow. Milkwhich can lead to one Child Frustrated and stressed parents,” emphasizes study co-author Haiban Issa.

The research team believes that knowing how the oxytocin system works in humans could lead to new ways to help people who want to breastfeed but have difficulty doing so. Although it was not measured how much it was breast milk was obtained, the hormone release that caused it was known.

(Infosalus, Rights of children and adolescents in Mexico, with information from UNICEF, Pan American Health Organization, National Geographic)